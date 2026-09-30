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Google Fitbit Air Launched in India as Firm's First Screenless Fitness Tracker With Continuous Heart Rate Tracking, SpO2 Sensor: Price, Features

Google Fitbit Air was launched globally in May with Black, Blue, Green, and Pink bands.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 13:18 IST
Google Fitbit Air Launched in India as Firm's First Screenless Fitness Tracker With Continuous Heart Rate Tracking, SpO2 Sensor: Price, Features

Google Fitbit Air was launched in select global markets in May

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Highlights
  • Google Fitbit Air is the tech firm’s first screen-less fitness tracker
  • Google Fitbit Air will be available in India with a Performance Loop band
  • Google has yet to confirm the pricing details of the Fitbit Air
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Google Fitbit Air was launched in India on Wednesday as the first screen-less fitness tracker from the Mountain View-based tech giant. This comes weeks after the company first showcased the fitness tracker during the Made by Google event in India, confirming its imminent arrival in the country in October. During the event, the company showcased its first screen-less fitness tracker with a Performance Loop band in two colour options. The Google Fitbit Air was launched in select global markets in May. The company says the fitness tracker is designed to minimise distractions from notifications, allowing users to wear it throughout the day.

Google Fitbit Air Price in India, Specifications

The price of the new Google Fitbit Air is set at Rs. 13,999. The new fitness tracker will go on sale in the country on October 2. The Google Fitbit Air will be offered in four colour options, namely Obsidian, Berry, Lavender and Fog. The company is also offering a three-month trial of Google Health Premium to provide access to Google Health Coach tools and features. 

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Customers can avail a cashback of Rs. 1,000 with select HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The tech giant is also offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options. The Google Fitbit Air will be available for purchase later this week via the Google Store, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other Google-authorised offline retailers in the country.

Google's Fitbit Air offers round-the-clock heart rate tracking, heart rhythm tracking with AFib alerts, blood oxygen monitoring with the SpO2 sensor, resting heart rate tracking, heart rate variability monitoring, sleep stage tracking, and sleep duration monitoring. It also features automatic activity detection and tracking. Users can manually add workouts, too. The fitness tracker also features Google Health Coach, which offers guided workouts.

On top of this, the Mountain View-based tech giant claims that the Google Fitbit Air delivers up to a week of usage on a single charge. Moreover, the screen-less fitness tracker supports fast charging and is claimed to provide a full day of battery life with five minutes of charging.

The Fitbit Air was launched in select global markets on May 8 with a price tag of $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,500). Globally, it is offered with multiple interchangeable bands, including Performance Loop Band, Active Band, and the Elevated Modern Band in distinct colour options.

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Further reading: Google Fitbit Air, Google, Google Fitbit Air India Launch, Google Fitbit Air Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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