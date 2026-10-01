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Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 to Get Siri Recap and Live Rewind Later This Year: All You Need to Know

Apple has announced that Live Rewind and Siri Recap will be available in beta later this year.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 11:13 IST
Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 to Get Siri Recap and Live Rewind Later This Year: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple claims Siri Recap generates a brief of all your conversations recorded during your day

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Highlights
  • Live Rewind and Siri Recap are a part of Apple’s Audio Intelligence suite
  • Apple now claims they will arrive in beta later this year
  • Apple has released more details about supported iPhone models
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After announcing the Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 at its recent iPhone launch event, Apple has shared more details about its controversial Live Rewind and Siri Recap features, which will be exclusive to the new smartwatches. Both features are part of Apple's Audio Intelligence suite. The other two features announced for the new smartwatches include Voice Recognition and Music Recognition. After the announcement, Apple now claims through a support page that Live Rewind and Siri Recap will be available in beta later this year. The company has also released further details on supported iPhones.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 to get Live Rewind and Siri Recap

Apple's new Siri AI will be powering the upcoming Live Rewind and Siri Recap features arriving later this year. While Apple announced the features at launch, it will be a while before they make it into the beta and are finally available to Apple Watch users.

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Live Rewind basically recalls what was just said in the last 15 seconds. Users can view these snippets by double-pressing the Digital Crown on their Apple Watch. Additionally, users can ask Siri for more information on the snippet or, if needed, save it to the dedicated Siri app, which was made available through iOS 27.

Siri Recap is another AI-based feature that takes notes of ongoing conversations throughout your day. According to Apple, it then creates a “high-level summary” so users can revisit older conversations and focus on the present. Apple claims that the feature will auto-delete these summaries after 7 days. Like Live Rewind, users can also choose to save these summaries in the dedicated Siri app.

Apple clearly states that no audio is recorded or stored, as the system does not create any audio recordings. The audio basically flows through a protected buffer inside the S11 chipset Secure Enclave, where data is processed and analysed (to create notes) before being deleted. Siri Recap uses Apple Foundation Models, which run on Private Cloud Compute (PCC), to generate these snippets. But Apple says this data isn't stored in PCC and therefore can't be accessed by anyone. Both Audio Intelligence features will initially be available only in English.

For support, Live Rewind and Siri Recap will be available only on the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 models. However, these smartwatches will need to be paired with any of the supported iPhone models given below:

  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17e
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • iPhone Air, iPhone 18 Pro
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max
  • iPhone Duo
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Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Series 12 Features, Apple Watch Ultra 4, Apple Watch Ultra 4 Features
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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