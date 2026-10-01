After announcing the Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 at its recent iPhone launch event, Apple has shared more details about its controversial Live Rewind and Siri Recap features, which will be exclusive to the new smartwatches. Both features are part of Apple's Audio Intelligence suite. The other two features announced for the new smartwatches include Voice Recognition and Music Recognition. After the announcement, Apple now claims through a support page that Live Rewind and Siri Recap will be available in beta later this year. The company has also released further details on supported iPhones.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 to get Live Rewind and Siri Recap

Apple's new Siri AI will be powering the upcoming Live Rewind and Siri Recap features arriving later this year. While Apple announced the features at launch, it will be a while before they make it into the beta and are finally available to Apple Watch users.

Live Rewind basically recalls what was just said in the last 15 seconds. Users can view these snippets by double-pressing the Digital Crown on their Apple Watch. Additionally, users can ask Siri for more information on the snippet or, if needed, save it to the dedicated Siri app, which was made available through iOS 27.

Siri Recap is another AI-based feature that takes notes of ongoing conversations throughout your day. According to Apple, it then creates a “high-level summary” so users can revisit older conversations and focus on the present. Apple claims that the feature will auto-delete these summaries after 7 days. Like Live Rewind, users can also choose to save these summaries in the dedicated Siri app.

Apple clearly states that no audio is recorded or stored, as the system does not create any audio recordings. The audio basically flows through a protected buffer inside the S11 chipset Secure Enclave, where data is processed and analysed (to create notes) before being deleted. Siri Recap uses Apple Foundation Models, which run on Private Cloud Compute (PCC), to generate these snippets. But Apple says this data isn't stored in PCC and therefore can't be accessed by anyone. Both Audio Intelligence features will initially be available only in English.

For support, Live Rewind and Siri Recap will be available only on the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 models. However, these smartwatches will need to be paired with any of the supported iPhone models given below: