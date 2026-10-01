Amazon has launched a new Fire TV Stick 4K (2026) and redesigned Fire TV Remote, adding faster streaming and more tactile controls. The new stick is claimed to load apps and start playback faster than a similarly priced 4K streaming device from another leading brand. Amazon has also simplified its Fire TV stick range into three tiers. The new hardware runs on Vega OS, supports 4K streaming and comes with Alexa+. The remote is included with the stick and can also be bought separately.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2026) Price and Availability

The Fire TV Stick 4K costs $59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,800), while the new Fire TV Remote is priced at $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,400) when purchased separately. The streaming stick is currently available to order, whereas the standalone remote is up for preorder.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is shipping in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Australia. Amazon plans to expand availability to more markets in late October. The standalone Fire TV Remote is expected to begin shipping in the US in late October.

For a limited period, customers in the US can purchase the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,900) as part of Prime Big Deal Days. The discounted price is half of its regular cost. The package comes with the new Fire TV Remote and includes Alexa+ and the redesigned Fire TV experience.

Amazon is also preparing the Fire TV Remote Plus for launch in early 2027. The company has not announced its price yet.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2026) Features

The new Fire TV Stick 4K is equipped with a quad-core 1.7GHz processor and 8GB of internal storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth Low Energy. The device can output video at up to 4K resolution and 60fps, with support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9 and AV1 formats.

Amazon claims the new model improves loading times, with apps opening more than 35 percent faster and playback starting nearly 20 percent sooner. The company also compared the stick with the built-in software of three 4K smart TVs and found that its tested setup started content faster.

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2026) has a slimmer design and can be powered through a compatible TV's USB port using the included cable. It runs on Amazon's Vega OS and comes with Alexa+ and the redesigned Fire TV interface. Amazon said the platform has gained more than 2,000 additional apps, including Spotify, Xbox and VLC, alongside streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Prime Video.

The new streaming stick comes with a redesigned Fire TV Remote, which has a reshaped body and tactile changes to its controls. The updated layout is intended to make commonly used buttons easier to locate without looking at the remote. It also adds a customisable star button that can be assigned to an app or certain settings, including closed captions and Screen Magnifier.

The remote retains dedicated power, volume and mute controls for compatible TVs, soundbars and receivers. It works with Amazon Ember TVs and Fire TV streaming devices launched from 2019 onwards.

More Fire TV Details

Amazon is also streamlining its Fire TV Stick range around three main models. The Fire TV Stick HD remains the entry-level option, while the Fire TV Stick 4K becomes the standard 4K model. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max sits above it with additional storage, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Alexa+ Home Theatre support. The Fire TV Cube continues to serve as the company's higher-end streaming device with hands-free Alexa+ and voice controls. Customers can buy the existing Fire TV models until they are sold out.

The Fire TV Remote Plus, meanwhile, will replace the Alexa Voice Remote Pro when it arrives in early 2027. It will feature an aluminium body, backlit buttons and a built-in Find My Remote function. The feature will let users locate the remote by triggering a sound through a compatible Alexa device, the Alexa app or the Remote Finder option in the Fire TV mobile app.