Naughty Dog revealed this week that it was working on two separate The Last of Us projects in addition to its next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The sci-fi action title, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2024, is promised to get a proper look next year. After the release of Intergalactic, the studio is said to be planning to return to one of its biggest franchises: Uncharted.

According to a report in MP1st published Wednesday, Naughty Dog is developing a new Uncharted game. The game will feature the series' iconic protagonist Nathan Drake in some capacity, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. The character may not be the protagonist but could appear as a side character or in a cameo role in the title.

The Uncharted game is also believed to be a brand-new project—not a remake or a remaster of an older Uncharted title. Additionally, the report claimed that the game is being directed by Shaun Escayag, who directed Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the standalone expansion to Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection released in 2022

Photo Credit: Sony/ Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog's Multiple Projects

Naughty Dog is currently focussed on its next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which is believed to be targeting a 2027 launch. According to the MP1st report, the new Uncharted game will be Naughty Dog's next release after Intergalactic, before the studio moves on to The Last of Us Part 3. Any project following the launch of Intergalactic is likely years away from launch.

Uncharted is one of Sony's most enduring PlayStation franchises, but it has been dormant for nearly a decade. The last mainline title, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, was released on the PS4 in 2016. It was followed by the Lost Legacy expansion in 2017. Both titles were remastered and released as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in 2022.

Earlier this week, Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann confirmed that two new projects set in the world of The Last of Us were in early stages of development at the studio. He didn't share details about the games, but said they would expand the canon of The Last of Us beyond Part I and Part II.

Intergalactic, on the other hand, will be fully revealed sometime in 2027. Previous reports have claimed that Naughty Dog and Sony plan to launch the PS5 title next year.