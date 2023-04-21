Technology News
  Amitabh Bachchan Posts Hilarious Request to Twitter as Celebs Bid Adieu to Legacy Blue Ticks

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Hilarious Request to Twitter as Celebs Bid Adieu to Legacy Blue Ticks

The Shole star said that he needs the blue tick to ensure to his fans that his profile is indeed being run by him and is not amongst thousands of fan-run accounts.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2023 18:25 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Posts Hilarious Request to Twitter as Celebs Bid Adieu to Legacy Blue Ticks

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan

Elon Musk acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,61,512 crore)

Highlights
  • Indian celebrities, sports stars, and politicians are losing blue ticks
  • People will need to pay Rs. 900 a month to get Twitter blue ticks
  • Elon Musk decided to make blue ticks a payable service

Under Elon Musk's orders, Twitter has begun pulling away the legacy blue tick marks that once verified public figures, celebrities, and politicians to authenticate their profiles. As several global celebrities woke up to a badge-less Twitter, the ‘Shehenshah' of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan posted a hilarious request to Twitter. Within minutes of the senior actor posting his tweet, the public bombarded the comments section with wholesome support for senior Bachchan's request to Musk.

In his typical style, Bachchan, in tweet number 4,623, requested Twitter to give back his blue tick after complaining that that had not yet been verified, despite paying the Twitter Blue subscription fee to retain his verification badge.

Originally, the tweet was posted in Bachchan's native Allahabadi vocabulary, where the actor funnily called the blue tick a ‘neel kamal' (blue lotus), awaiting its return to his profile soon.

The Shole star said that he needs the blue tick to ensure to his fans that his profile is indeed being run by him and is not amongst thousands of fan-run accounts. He ended up asking Twitter if he needs to join his hands and bow his head to get his blue tick back.

“T 4623 - Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now I have paid the money too... so do put that blue lotus ✔️ back right next to my name, brother, so that people know that it's me - Amitabh Bachchan – I've already folded my hands, must I fall at your feet, too??” the 80-year-old veteran actor wrote.

Bachchan's fans tried to bring his predicament to Musk's notice, pointing out how bizarre it was that India's ‘Mahanayak' no longer had his badge of verification on Twitter.

On Friday, April 21, several global celebrities and public figures lost their blue ticks on Twitter. These include Indian biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath among others. Even The Pope lost the twitter tick mark on the @Pontifex account initially.

Musk entered the ruckus while replying to comments on Twitter and disclosed a detail that opened flood gates of complaints over unfairness and memes on the social networking platform.

The Twitter chief revealed that he was personally paying his company to retain the verification badges of three celebrities — Star Trek veteran William Shatner, basketball legend LeBron James, and American author Stephen King.

Pop star Selena Gomez, who has 67 million followers on Twitter has also bid adieu to her blue tick alongside many others.

Musk decided to monetise Twitter's verification badge amid the company's dwindling advertisement revenue. Despite criticism from many, Musk finally implemented his plan and decided to roll back legacy check marks that used to be given to public figures verified by a team of analysts.

In India, Twitter Blue costs Rs. 900 for a monthly subscription or a discounted Rs. 9,400 for a yearly plan.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan, Elon Musk, Twitter Blue
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Karnataka HC Rejects Xiaomi's Petition Challenging $676 Million Asset Freeze by ED: Report
Asus ROG Phone 7D, ROG Phone 7D Ultimate Launch Timeline Leaked: All Details

