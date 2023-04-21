Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 7D, ROG Phone 7D Ultimate Launch Timeline Leaked: All Details

Asus ROG Phone 7D and ROG Phone 7D Ultimate are said to feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2023 18:51 IST
Asus ROG Phone 7D, ROG Phone 7D Ultimate Launch Timeline Leaked: All Details

ASUS launched the ROG Phone 7 series in India and other markets earlier this month

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 7D series could debut in August in China
  • The phones may be powered by a Dimensity 9000+ series SoC
  • The ROG Phone 7D series is likely to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ sscreen

Asus ROG Phone 7 series was launched earlier this month and the company is reportedly planning to launch another two smartphones dubbed ROG Phone 7D and ROG Phone 7D Ultimate, later this year. Though the smartphone maker hasn't revealed any details of these handsets, a reliable tipster has leaked the launch timeline and other key details of these purported smartphones. Asus ROG Phone 7D series is tipped to debut in the second half of 2023 in China. Both the handsets are likely to be powered by a Dimensity 9000+ series SoC.

Tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter @passionategeekz) in collaboration with NewzOnly has leaked details of the launch of the purported Asus ROG Phone 7D and ROG Phone 7D Ultimate. According to the tipster, these handsets will be launched in China by Asus in August.

In addition to the launch timeline, the tipster has also leaked some of the key specifications of these handsets. The Asus ROG Phone 7D will carry the model number AI2301_A, AI2301_C, whereas the ROG Phone 7D Ultimate will bear the model number AI2301_B, and AI2301_D, according to Guglani.

Additionally, the ROG Phone 7D series is tipped to be powered by a Dimensity 9000+ series SoC. Details on the chipset are not available as MediaTek is yet to officially announce the rumoured chipset. It is tipped to make its debut as the Dimensity 9200+ SoC. The handsets might pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Both smartphones are said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.78 AMOLED display. They are tipped to pack 6,000mAh batteries along with 65W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are equipped with 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448 x 1080) AMOLED displays along with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage. The company is yet to officially announce plans to launch the purported Asus ROG Phone 7D and ROG Phone 7D Ultimate smartphones. 

 

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Phone 7

Asus ROG Phone 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2448x1080 pixels
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2448x1080 pixels
Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 7D, Asus ROG Phone 7D specifications, Asus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
