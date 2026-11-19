Google introduced the AI-powered Wardrobe feature earlier this year, letting users create a digital closet with clothing items identified from their Google Photos. Now, Google Photos appears to be gearing up to expand its capabilities by offering outfit recommendations. An APK teardown of the Google Photos app for Android reportedly references a new AI-based feature called 'Build a fit'. This functionality could automatically suggest clothing combinations using items saved in a user's digital wardrobe.

Google Could Launch New ‘Build a Fit' Feature

As per a report by Android Authority, version 8.2 of the Google Photos app for Android includes an unannounced Build a Fit feature. This upcoming feature will likely appear in the existing Wardrobe section. It is expected to generate outfit combinations based on the clothes available in their digital closet.

Strings found in the Google Photos app reportedly include the prompt “Can't decide what to wear today?” and a label ‘Surprise me '. This suggests Google Photos may use AI to recommend an outfit from the user's wardrobe. The app code reportedly includes the “Choose items manually” string, suggesting the app could also retain a manual selection process for users.

The upcoming option is expected to give users more control over AI-generated outfit combinations. It remains unclear whether Google's outfit recommendations will consider details such as weather conditions or recently worn clothes.

Google announced its digital Wardrobe feature for Google Photos in April this year. With necessary permissions, it uses AI to scan a user's photo library from the previous four years, identify clothing items and organise them into a virtual closet. Once generated, users can browse their clothing collection and arrange items into categories. Google Photos also allows users to create outfits by combining individual pieces and virtually try on the selected combinations.

The Build a fit addition is expected to remove the need to select the pieces themselves. However, the feature is not currently available. We can expect Google to announce more about its availability as development progresses.