Apple is rumoured to be developing a special handset to commemorate the iPhone's 20th anniversary. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to reveal any details, leaks suggest it could launch next year. According to a tipster's recent claims, Apple is testing multiple design versions, with different approaches to the front glass, which is expected to curve around all four edges. The company has reportedly spent years refining the curvature, which remains a work in progress.

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Design

Tipster Ice Universe has shared new details about Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone in a post on X. According to the leaker, Apple is currently developing four prototypes, two of which feature conventional flat glass covers. Meanwhile, the other two models use quad-curved glass that bends around all four edges of the purported handset.

Here's some exclusive information I've learned about Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone: 1. Apple is currently developing four models, two featuring flat glass covers and the other two featuring quad-curved glass covers. 2. Apple has been prototyping this quad-curved design for three years, with several revisions along the way. The curvature of the glass, in particular, is still being refined. 3. The earliest prototype had much more pronounced curves, which were later toned down. The version you saw circulating online a few days ago was actually an early prototype with more aggressive curvature. 4. The quad-curved version has bezels measuring approximately 1mm. However, because the glass curves around all four edges, the bezels become almost invisible when viewed straight on. The result is a nearly bezel-less appearance that could look absolutely stunning in person. 5. From what I've heard, industry insiders are very optimistic about this quad-curved design. Some are even more excited about Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone than its upcoming foldable iPhone. — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2026

The tipster claims that the tech giant has been experimenting with the quad-curved design for around three years. Apple is said to have made several revisions during this period, especially to refine how much the glass curves toward the edges. The earliest prototype had considerably more pronounced curves, which Apple reportedly toned down in subsequent versions.

According to a tipster, a version of the curved glass design recently seen circulating online was actually an early prototype. This reportedly featured more aggressive curvature than the version currently being refined. The final design could therefore look somewhat different from the leaked samples and videos.

The quad-curved version of the 20th anniversary iPhone could have bezels measuring approximately 1mm. However, the glass wraps around all four edges at an angle, making these borders almost invisible when the phone is viewed straight on. The tipster claims this could give the purported handset a near bezel-less appearance without eliminating the physical bezels.

Ice Universe also claims that industry insiders are optimistic about the design, with some reportedly more excited about the anniversary iPhone than Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo.

Separately, tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) claimed on Weibo that Apple could bring back titanium to its Pro models for the first time since the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 20 Pro is tipped to feature a titanium frame and rounded corners. This design language is said to be inspired by the iPhone Air.

The latest leak follows an earlier video Ice Universe shared showing what was claimed to be a 3D quad-curved glass cover for the anniversary iPhone. The sample appeared to show glass extending towards the metal mid-frame, with rounded corners and a narrow display border. It also featured markings that could correspond to the front camera and other sensors, while the Dynamic Island appeared relatively small.

Apple is expected to introduce the anniversary model in 2027, marking 20 years since Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007. The company took a similar opportunity in 2017 to overhaul the lineup with the iPhone X, which replaced the traditional home button with an edge-to-edge display and Face ID.