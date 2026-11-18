After launching an in-app messaging feature called ‘Instagram Direct' back in 2013, Meta is now attempting to offload Instagram's messaging capabilities into a separate app called ‘Direct'. ‘Instagram Direct' was introduced by Co-founder Kevin Systrom back in 2013 as a tool for users within the Instagram platform to send private messages, photos and videos to one another or even to a group of users. Meta's new idea seems similar to splitting ‘Facebook Messages' feature into its own standalone messaging platform called ‘Facebook Messenger'. Meta claims that ‘Direct' is better-designed for messaging or chats and will also allow users without an Instagram account to sign up and connect with people.

Instagram Offloads Messaging Into a Separate App Called Direct

Direct appears to be an answer for Instagram users who come to the platform primarily to message other users. Users who want to avoid doomscrolling through Instagram feeds should also find Direct as a good alternative to messaging their friends and family.

Just like the Instagram app's built-in messaging tool, users will be able to chat and connect with other users via one-on-one conversations or in groups. Other features that users see in the messaging section of the Instagram app also make it to the new Direct app.

There are creative and customisable tools like Draw (lets users sketch inside a chat), Notes (for quick updates), Stickers (for custom stickers), Voice Effects and Themes also available in this separate app.

Since Direct is currently being tested (Android and iOS), it's available only in Turkey and Thailand for now. Meta says that Instagram users in these regions can log in using their account (with the same username and password). Once logged in, all conversations happening in the Direct app and in the Instagram app will get synced automatically.

Alternatively, users can also sign up using their email or phone number. In this case, only the user's contacts (from their contacts app) can start a chat with them (or add them to a group) within the Direct app. Adding a contact will require entering the exact username of the other contact. Users can also scan a contact's QR code in person to add them for a one-on-one chat in Direct.

Coming to privacy and protections, Meta says that only a person's “contacts and people” (they are already connected with) can directly start a chat with a user on the app. The same applies when adding a user to a group. People can also report, block, restrict and remove contacts, so nobody can force someone to have a conversation. Meta in its release claims that it can detect and act on “potentially inappropriate interactions” with young people. Users will need to be at least 13 years of age to use Direct.