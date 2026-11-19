Apple didn't launch the standard iPhone 18 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September at the 'Surprise and Shine' event. While Apple remains silent about the vanilla model, a new report suggests that the standard iPhone 18 and second-generation iPhone Air are on track for an early 2027 release. Samsung Display and LG Display are expected to handle panel production for the upcoming devices.

iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2 Display Production Details Surface

As per a report by ETNews, Samsung Display and LG Display are preparing to begin mass production of display panels for the iPhone 18. The report, citing industry sources, states that Samsung Display will begin production in January, while LG Display will start late this year.

Samsung Display could be the exclusive supplier of panels for the upcoming iPhone Air 2. Display manufacturers' production schedules suggest a March 2027 launch timeline for the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2. Apple has not officially confirmed the launch timeline.

The report notes that overall orders for the iPhone Air 2 could be relatively small. iPhone Air reportedly received a relatively modest response from consumers, which is why Apple kept production volumes low. The company is expected to retain existing display specifications for the upcoming model, which could let it utilise current OLED panel inventory rather than place new orders with suppliers.

The March launch window will mark Apple's recent shift towards a staggered iPhone release schedule. Instead of unveiling its entire smartphone lineup during its usual September event, the company launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside the iPhone Duo.

As per past leaks, the iPhone 18 will retain the 6.3-inch ProMotion display. It could run on the A20 chipset and include a C2 mode. It is tipped to pack 9GB of RAM and an 18-megapixel selfie shooter. It could get a dual rear camera unit including a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The iPhone 18 is also said to include 40W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. The iPhone Air 2 is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch flat OLED display. It could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera alongside a new ultra-wide camera.