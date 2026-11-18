WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out sticker reactions for messages to some Android beta testers, allowing users to respond to messages with stickers from their existing collection. The feature is said to add a dedicated shortcut to the message menu, making it easier to pick both static and animated stickers as reactions. WhatsApp reportedly allows users to add up to 20 sticker reactions to a single message as of now, allowing them to share multiple stickers instead of being limited to one emoji reaction.

WhatsApp Adds Sticker Reactions to Messages on Android

WhatsApp is introducing sticker reactions to messages for Android beta testers running version 2.26.46.5, according to WABetaInfo. The feature is said to allow users to pick stickers from their collection to react to messages, with a new shortcut in the message menu opening the sticker keyboard. It reportedly supports both static and animated stickers.

To use the feature, users can tap a message and open its menu to find the sticker reaction shortcut next to the existing reaction tray, according to the feature tracker. They can then reportedly pick a sticker from any of their packs, which appears below the message bubble for everyone in the chat to see. Unlike emoji reactions, users may be able to add several sticker reactions to the same message, including multiple instances of the same sticker.

WhatsApp reportedly allows up to 20 sticker reactions on a single message, after which users cannot add any further reactions.

The WhatsApp app is also tipped to adjust how reactions are displayed as more stickers are added, rearranging them around the message bubble. Users can reportedly check who added a reaction or remove their own stickers through the reaction information screen.

The feature is said to be currently rolling out gradually to beta testers through the Google Play Store. WhatsApp is expected to extend access to more testers in the coming weeks, although it has yet to confirm when sticker reactions will reach all users.