Samsung is reportedly developing a new display that could give its upcoming Galaxy flagship phones much slimmer bezels. The company is said to be developing the technology to bring it to market before Apple's rumoured 20th anniversary iPhone arrives next year. While the move could significantly change Galaxy phone designs, it is not yet clear whether Samsung plans to eliminate bezels entirely or simply make them much thinner.

Samsung Could Bring Bezel-Less Display to Upcoming Galaxy Phones

According to a Naver blog post by tipster Lanzuk, Samsung is exploring an 'extremely bezel-less' display for its upcoming Galaxy flagship phones. Citing a supplier, the tipster claims the company wants to introduce a screen similar to one Apple is developing, potentially bringing the design to its smartphones before its rival.

The display itself is reportedly coming along well, but Samsung is still working through a few issues with other parts of the phone. The tipster has not shared what these issues are and has rated the information as only 50 percent accurate. Readers are therefore advised to take this information with a huge pinch of salt.

Samsung has yet to reveal what the new screen will look like. It could use a regular flat display with very thin borders or a curved design that wraps around all four sides of the phone. Apple is also rumoured to be working on a similar curved display for its 20th anniversary iPhone.

The South Korean tech giant has not said when the new display could reach Galaxy phones. The upcoming Galaxy S27 series, expected in early 2027, could be among the first to get it, although Samsung has not confirmed this yet.

Samsung is also reportedly planning to bring an upgraded version of its Privacy Display technology to the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The feature, first introduced with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, limits screen visibility from side angles to prevent people nearby from viewing sensitive information. The upcoming models could also get brighter displays, making content easier to see outdoors.