Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 59.1 lakh on Thursday, while Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.67 lakh. Cryptocurrency markets remained under pressure following concerns that US interest rates could stay elevated for longer, a stronger dollar, and continued institutional selling. The Federal Reserve's hawkish meeting minutes and comments from Governor Christopher Waller added to uncertainty around monetary policy, weighing on demand for risk assets. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $63,400 (roughly Rs. 59.1 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.67 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 1.4 percent in the 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Strong Nvidia earnings offered little relief to broader markets, while investors continued to monitor developments around institutional investment flows and the expected trading debut of Anthropic. Analysts said Bitcoin's near-term direction remains influenced by expectations of tighter US monetary policy, with the Federal Reserve's latest signals and a firmer dollar adding pressure.

Major Altcoins Record Mixed Movements as Crypto Market Sentiment Weakens

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $586 (roughly Rs. 54,700), while Solana (SOL) traded at $74.5 (roughly Rs. 6,900). XRP was priced at $0.97 (roughly Rs. 90.5), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.059 (roughly Rs. 5.6).

Investor Caution Deepens as Bitcoin Faces Key Recovery Levels

Discussing Bitcoin's recent decline, the impact of US monetary policy and the factors influencing its near-term price direction, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “The Fed's hawkish minutes and remarks from Governor Waller signalled that policy may stay tight, weighing on both crypto and tech stocks. Nvidia's solid earnings offered little support, with its shares falling 2.9 percent. Institutional appetite is also cooling, as US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $240 million (roughly Rs. 2,242 crore) in outflows on Tuesday and Citigroup cut its 12-month Bitcoin target to $99,532. Markets now look to Anthropic's expected trading debut for direction.”

Highlighting broader cryptocurrency market performance, investor sentiment, derivatives activity and institutional investment flows, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “Total market capitalisation fell 2.1 percent to $2.14 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,00,02,580 crore), while the CMC20 Index declined 2.41 percent. The Fear and Greed Index stood at 11, signalling extreme fear and limited confidence in a near-term recovery [...] Crypto investment flows and derivatives activity reinforced the cautious outlook. Net ETF outflows reached $105.70 million (roughly Rs. 988 crore), with withdrawals recorded in six of seven sessions [...] Deleveraging may ease forced-selling pressure, but confirmation of a market bottom remains elusive.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's price performance, institutional selling, on-chain activity and the outlook for US monetary policy, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Institutional selling and expectations of tighter US monetary policy continue to weigh on sentiment [...] On-chain data also points to distribution. Long-term holders reduced their positions by around 121,151 BTC over 30 days, while short-term holder SOPR stood at 0.989, indicating that coins were being sold at a loss [...] Avoid excessive leverage and chasing dips. Consider staggered purchases and wait for sustained ETF inflows and Bitcoin reclaiming $64,600 (roughly Rs. 60.38 lakh) before increasing exposure.”

Overall, analysts said cryptocurrency markets remain under pressure as expectations of tighter US monetary policy, a stronger dollar and continued institutional selling weigh on investor confidence. Bitcoin has faced selling pressure following the Federal Reserve's hawkish signals, while spot Bitcoin ETFs have continued to record withdrawals. Bitcoin needs to reclaim $64,600 (roughly Rs. 60.38 lakh) to strengthen its near-term outlook, while $62,000 (roughly Rs. 57.95 lakh) remains an important downside level.