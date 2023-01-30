Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Adjusts App Store Pricing for Apps, In App Purchases in Several Countries

Apple Adjusts App Store Pricing for Apps, In-App Purchases in Several Countries

Apple had in December introduced App Store tools to allow developers in different countries to manage currency exchanges and local taxes.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 January 2023 16:03 IST
Apple Adjusts App Store Pricing for Apps, In-App Purchases in Several Countries

Photo Credit: Apple

Exhibit B of the Paid Applications Agreement will reflect the tax based changes in commission calculation

Highlights
  • Apple deals with 44 currencies across 175 iOS storefronts
  • Changes will be reflective from February 10, 2023
  • Apple had previously announced 700 new price points for its App Store

Apple has announced that it is making changes to prices for apps listed on the App Store and to in-app purchases. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant that deals with 44 currencies across 175 iOS app storefronts, has made adjustments to pricing in order to correct for fluctuating foreign exchange rates and tax policy changes in certain countries where the company operates in.

According to a blog post by Apple, on February 13, 2023, prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store, apart from auto-renewable subscriptions, will be increased in Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The iPhone maker will also decrease prices in Uzbekistan in order to reflect on the decrease in value-added tax rates in the country from 15 percent to 12 percent.

In Ireland, Apple's App Store pricing and in-app purchases for electronic newspapers and periodicals will reflect a reduction in value-added tax rates from 9 percent to 0 percent. A similar tax rate reduction is seen in Luxembourg, from 17 percent to 16 percent, which will be reflected in Apple's latest pricing in the country, the company confirmed.

Meanwhile, the increase of goods and services tax in Singapore from 7 percent to 9 percent has resulted in an increase in pricing on the App Store in the country. In Zimbabwe, too, users will see an increase in pricing with the value-added tax increasing from 14.5 percent to 15 percent.

By the end of January, proceeds will be increased for local developers selling in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan, the company added in the blog post.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant noted that it will estimate and remove taxes based on the tax category information users have provided before calculating the commission, with Exhibit B of the Paid Applications Agreement reflecting this change.

Apple had announced last month that it will introduce 700 new price points for developers and tools that help them set prices in different countries. The new price points rolled out as part of a storefront overhaul, which the company claimed as “the most comprehensive upgrade” made in terms of pricing since the App Store launched in 2008.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, App Store Pricing
Facebook Intentionally Drains Users’ Phone Batteries, Former Employee Claims in Lawsuit: Report
Featured video of the day
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs

Related Stories

Apple Adjusts App Store Pricing for Apps, In-App Purchases in Several Countries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available in These Additional Colours
  4. OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus V Flip May Be in Development, New Leak Suggests
  5. OnePlus 11R Design Leaked Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  6. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  7. Oppo Reno 8T Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 8 Launch
  8. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price in India
  10. Facebook Drains Users' Batteries on Purpose, Former Worker Alleges
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications and Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch in India on February 7
  2. Apple Adjusts App Store Pricing for Apps, In-App Purchases in Several Countries
  3. Facebook Intentionally Drains Users’ Phone Batteries, Former Employee Claims in Lawsuit: Report
  4. OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus V Flip Allegedly Spotted on Trademark Site, Tipping Imminent Launch
  5. Xiaomi 11T, Poco F4 Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  6. Foldable iPad With Carbon-Fibre Kickstand Coming in 2024, iPad Shipments May Decline This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series 128GB Variant Tipped to Feature Older, Slower Storage Technology
  8. Samsung Tipped to Offer Four Exclusive Colour Options for Galaxy S23 Series on Official Online Store
  9. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Debut as Rebranded Moto X40
  10. The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer: A Road Trip Poses Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.