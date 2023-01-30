Technology News
OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications and Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch in India on February 7

OnePlus 11R 5G is expected to launch as the OnePlus Ace 2 in China.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2023 16:02 IST
OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications and Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch in India on February 7

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 11R 5G is confirmed to launch in two colour options.

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R 5G will be a premium smartphone.
  • The handset will launch with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 11R 5G pricing could start under Rs. 40,000

OnePlus 11R is set to make its debut in India on February 7. The upcoming premium OnePlus smartphone will launch as a successor to the OnePlus 10R 5G in India. The company has already teased the design of the upcoming OnePlus R-series smartphone. It also revealed that the OnePlus 11R 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The device will launch in two shades — Grey and Galactic Silver. It is said to pack a 5000mAh battery.

The company is yet to reveal the detailed specifications of the handset, including its display, camera, and battery. Meanwhile, a new leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 11R 5G. The tipster revealed that the OnePlus 11R 5G will feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. The screen will support a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. As per the leaked design renders shared by Yadav, the phone has a curved display with fairly thin bezels at the top and bottom. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the rumoured 16-megapixel front camera.

 

 

The official teaser shows the alert slider making its comeback on the right side of the plastic frame. The phone's rear camera setup will feature a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. The camera setup is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, which could be for ultra-wide shooting and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

In addition to the above details, Yadav further revealed that the OnePlus 11R 5G will boot Android 13 out-of-the-box. It is likely to feature the company's OxygenOS 13 interface on top of Android. The device is said to pack a 5000mAh battery and offer support for 100W fast charging. The phone will feature dual speakers, an X-axis haptic motor and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, according to the tipster.

The phone has also been tipped to launch in two storage configurations in India. The base model is said to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. This variant is rumoured to launch in India with a price ranging between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000. OnePlus may also launch a 16GB + 256GB storage option as well, which could be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000.

Alongside the OnePlus 11R 5G, the company will also launch the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro at the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus, OnePlus 11R 5G launch, OnePlus 11R 5G Price, OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
