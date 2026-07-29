Google Pay has received multiple updates since its launch in India, adding various functionalities to the digital payments platform. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has launched Ask Google Pay, a Gemini-powered AI chatbot, directly inside the app, which offers a “new conversational experience”. The new Ask Google Pay AI chatbot is capable of answering questions based on a user's spending Google Pay spending behaviour, allowing users to get insights on the same. Apart from this, Google has announced its partnership with SBI Card to launch the Google Pay Flex SBI Card in India, which is built on the RuPay network.

Ask Google Pay Brings ‘Conversational Experience' to the Digital Payments App

In a blog post on Wednesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the launch of Ask Google Pay, which is a dedicated AI chatbot, powered by Google's Gemini AI models. It is an opt-in functionality, which introduces a conversational AI experience to Google Pay users. With Ask Google Pay, users will be able to ask the digital payments platform to analyse their spending, which is claimed to help users monitor their spendings better. Users will have to enable Personalisation within Google Pay to access the feature.

For reference, a user can ask the Ask Google Pay chatbot to analyse their last month's spending. In response, the AI chatbot will retrieve the said data, and present as a pie chart, list the transactions based on categories, present observations, and provide tips on how a user can improve their spending pattern. Similarly, Ask Google Pay can look for tailored offers and find credit card options based on a user's spending habits. It can also breakdown and simplify financial terms like compounding interest, and explain the differences between tax regimes.

Google further highlighted that Ask Google Pay can learn about financial concepts like SIPs and credit scores for users. While generating responses, Google Pay's AI chatbot can refer to a user's transaction history and credit report data, which is claimed to help it provide personalised recommendations and suggestions. The tech giant says that Ask Google Pay can understand and answer user queries in 10 Indian languages. Users can either use text or voice commands to use Ask Google Pay.

Apart from this, the tech giant has announced that it is expanding the availability of its digital credit card with the launch of Google Pay Flex SBI Card, in partnership with SBI Card. The Google Play Flex SBI Card is built on the RuPay network and is currently available for users. This builds on company's Google Play Flex Axis Card, which was launched in India last year.