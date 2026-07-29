Honor X6e has been launched in select global markets. The latest Honor X series smartphone is offered in two colour options and runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This 4G phone ships with MagicOS 10, based on Android 16, and features a 7,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. The Honor X6e features a 6.61-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Honor X6e Price

The Honor X6e is priced at RM 699 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the sole variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is currently available for purchase in Malaysia in Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

Honor X6e Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor X6e runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and has a 6.61-inch (720x1,604 pixels) TFT LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1010nits peak brightness. The display supports Eye Comfort and Dynamic Dimming technologies. The screen has aluminosilicate glass protection.

The Honor X6e is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with the virtual RAM feature.

Photo Credit: Honor

For optics, the Honor X6e features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by an auxiliary sensor. The rear camera supports up to 10x digital zoom. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It offers 2D face recognition. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options available on the Honor X6e include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. It is claimed to have obtained Swiss SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop and Crush Resistance,

The Honor X6e features a 7,500mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging, with the charger included in the box. The battery is advertised to offer up to 29.6 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 163.9 × 75.9 × 8.29mm and weighs approximately 207g.