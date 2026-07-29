Google unveiled its new personal AI agent, Gemini Spark, during this year's Google I/O keynote. While showcasing the capabilities of the AI agent, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that the agent will be released to users “later this year”. Now, the company has announced the launch of Gemini Spark in India, which will soon be generally available to paid Google AI users in the country. Google's new AI agent is capable of taking actions on behalf of users in the background. Users can choose to grant permission to Gemini Spark to connect to multiple apps and platforms.

Google Launches Gemini Spark in India

On Wednesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the launch of its personal AI agent, Gemini Spark, in India. The AI agent is powered by Google's Gemini 3.6 Flash model. Google says that Gemini Spark will be available to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers “over the next few weeks”. The personal AI agent is positioned to introduce agentic features to various Google Workspace tools, including Gmail, Docs, and Sheets.

The tech giant says that users can connect Gemini Spark to the Google Workspace platforms without any setup process. The personal AI agent can take actions on behalf of the users as assigned by them. It runs in the background, even when a user “is sleeping”, their phone is locked, or their laptop is shut down, positioned as a “24/7 personal AI agent”. However, users can choose to toggle Gemini Spark off and decide which apps the AI agent connects to.

Google claims that Gemini Spark will ask users for permission before “performing high-stakes” tasks, including spending money or sending an email on their behalf. The tech giant says that Gemini Spark eliminates the need for users to perform digital chores, which are generally considered to be relatively more time-consuming.

For example, Gemini Spark can add flight details to a user's travel itinerary automatically as soon as their flights and hotel bookings are done. Similarly, it can find local events based on a user's interests and add details to a Google Doc file automatically. It can also retrieve information from third-party apps for users and send alerts to users on specific topics. Additionally, it can autonomously summarise meeting notes and important emails for users.

As previously mentioned, Google first showcased Gemini Spark on May 19 during this year's Google I/O keynote presentation. At the time, the agentic AI tool was powered by the Gemini 3.5 model, which has now moved on to the Gemini 3.6 Flash model.