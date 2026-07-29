Motorola seems to be expanding its Android 17 beta programme to more smartphones. User reports on social media platforms and community forums suggest that the Lenovo-owned company has extended the Android 17 beta to the Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India. Early users share details of the upcoming software update. It is said to include a Dynamic Island-inspired interface and new battery and Wi-Fi icons. The update offers customisation options and a Moto AI assistant named Qira.

Motorola Android 17 Beta Now Available for Edge 60 Pro

Users who received the Android 17 beta update on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro have shared details about the update on Reddit and X. Reddit user athulrox47 claims that the Android 17 beta on the Edge 60 Pro includes a new Dynamic Island-style interface for Live Updates. It is also said to include Quick Settings tiles with resizable layouts,

The update is said to have new icons for Wi-Fi, cellular network, and battery, a fresh volume interface, new customisation options, a redesigned Settings menu, and improved haptic feedback. The update also has the new Moto AI assistant, Qira. It introduces cloud connectivity through Smart Connect and a new notification management system. The user notes that the phone tends to run warmer than before with the update.

Another user, Fanboy_Moto on X, shared screenshots of the Android 17 beta update on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, which is around 5GB in size and has A171VVH.16 build number. The post claims that the update improves haptic feedback, offers tinted home screen icons, refreshes the status bar icons, and adds a Classic Control Centre. A second swipe down shows the full Quick Settings panel.

I haven't explored anything yet 🗿 writing this directly after the update!



Changes:

• Major improvement in Haptics implementation

• New Classic Control Centre

• All the Icons are tinted now

• App opening and closing animation has changed very slightly

• A very diff kind of… pic.twitter.com/zn0RLPwZal — Harshvardhan Sahay (@Fanboy_Moto) July 24, 2026

The X user also reiterated improvements to Motorola's Live Updates feature. Live Updates appears to have moved to the centred camera cutout in Android 17, and it works like Apple's Dynamic Island feature. The latest update is said to include a Landscape Stereo mode, Android's Battery Health menu, and Android 16 QPR2 features such as Enhanced HDR Brightness.

Motorola appears to have updated the Screenshot and Split Screen gestures in Android 17. In the new version, users can take a screenshot with a three-finger swipe down instead of a three-finger press and hold. The Split Screen mode can be activated by a three-finger swipe up, replacing the previous gesture.

The wide beta rollout of Android 17 Beta suggests Motorola is speeding up its software update schedule. The public rollout