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  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro Gets Android 17 Beta in India With Dynamic Island Feature, Moto AI Qira, and More

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Gets Android 17 Beta in India With Dynamic Island Feature, Moto AI Qira, and More

Motorola's Android 17 beta brings improvements to Motorola's Live Updates feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 12:47 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Gets Android 17 Beta in India With Dynamic Island Feature, Moto AI Qira, and More

Android 17 beta update for the Moto Edge 60 Pro reportedly has a download size of around 5GB

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Highlights
  • Motorola has reportedly expanded its Android 17 beta
  • It has a Dynamic Island-style interface
  • Android 17 enhances haptic feedback
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Motorola seems to be expanding its Android 17 beta programme to more smartphones. User reports on social media platforms and community forums suggest that the Lenovo-owned company has extended the Android 17 beta to the Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India. Early users share details of the upcoming software update. It is said to include a Dynamic Island-inspired interface and new battery and Wi-Fi icons. The update offers customisation options and a Moto AI assistant named Qira.

Motorola Android 17 Beta Now Available for Edge 60 Pro

Users who received the Android 17 beta update on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro have shared details about the update on Reddit and X. Reddit user athulrox47 claims that the Android 17 beta on the Edge 60 Pro includes a new Dynamic Island-style interface for Live Updates. It is also said to include Quick Settings tiles with resizable layouts,

The update is said to have new icons for Wi-Fi, cellular network, and battery, a fresh volume interface, new customisation options, a redesigned Settings menu, and improved haptic feedback. The update also has the new Moto AI assistant, Qira. It introduces cloud connectivity through Smart Connect and a new notification management system. The user notes that the phone tends to run warmer than before with the update.

Another user, Fanboy_Moto on X, shared screenshots of the Android 17 beta update on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, which is around 5GB in size and has A171VVH.16 build number. The post claims that the update improves haptic feedback, offers tinted home screen icons, refreshes the status bar icons, and adds a Classic Control Centre. A second swipe down shows the full Quick Settings panel.

The X user also reiterated improvements to Motorola's Live Updates feature. Live Updates appears to have moved to the centred camera cutout in Android 17, and it works like Apple's Dynamic Island feature. The latest update is said to include a Landscape Stereo mode, Android's Battery Health menu, and Android 16 QPR2 features such as Enhanced HDR Brightness.

Motorola appears to have updated the Screenshot and Split Screen gestures in Android 17. In the new version, users can take a screenshot with a three-finger swipe down instead of a three-finger press and hold. The Split Screen mode can be activated by a three-finger swipe up, replacing the previous gesture.

The wide beta rollout of Android 17 Beta suggests Motorola is speeding up its software update schedule. The public rollout

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated designs and finishes
  • Slim and tapered design
  • Vibrant 120Hz curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive stereo speakers
  • 15W wireless charging
  • Bad
  • No HDR10+ support in OTT apps
  • Telephoto camera shoots average images in low light
  • No 4K 60 fps video recording
  • Poor video recording
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Android 17 beta, Motorola Android 17 beta, Motorola Android 17, Android 17, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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