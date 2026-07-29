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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Charging Speed Upgrade Seems Unlikely as Phone Reportedly Appears on a Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was recently spotted on the BIS certification website with the model number SM-S741B/DS.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 18:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Charging Speed Upgrade Seems Unlikely as Phone Reportedly Appears on a Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a triple rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 FE might feature an Exynos SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was recently spotted on Geekbench
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has previously been spotted on multiple certification websites, including the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), hinting at an imminent launch in India and other global markets. The handset is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which was launched in India last year. Now, the ‘Fan Edition' handset has reportedly been listed on another certification database, which reveals its various details. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE listing hints that the phone might launch with the same wired fast charging support as its predecessor. It was earlier spotted on a benchmarking platform with an Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Features (Expected)

91mobiles reports that the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been spotted on the UL Demko certification database with the model numbers SM-S741W, SM-S741U1, SM-S741U, SM-S741B/DS, SM-S741B, and SM-S741N. The listing reportedly reveals that the rumoured Galaxy S series smartphone will be launched with support for 45W wired fast charging, which is the same as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

This comes shortly after the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was spotted on the BIS certification database with the model number SM-S741B/DS, suggesting that it could be launched in India soon. Apart from this, the handset has also previously visited the Geekbench benchmarking platform, hinting at its key specifications, features, and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was spotted with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2500 chipset, comprising two Cluster 1 cores clocked at 1.80GHz, five Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.36GHz, two Cluster 3 cores capped at 2.75GHz, and one Cluster 4 core, delivering a peak clock of 3.30GHz. It was also listed with Android 17 and 6.81GB of RAM, which is expected to be marketed as 8GB of RAM. Since the company has yet to confirm the launch of the phone, one must take these details with a pinch of salt.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched in India in September last year at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. An Exynos 2400 chipset powers last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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