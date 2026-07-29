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Oppo Smartphone With Codename PYE110 Visits TENAA, Listing Suggests 8,000mAh Battery

Oppo PYE110 runs on an octa-core chipset with a maximum speed of 2.4GHz.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 16:37 IST
Oppo Smartphone With Codename PYE110 Visits TENAA, Listing Suggests 8,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A7 Pro Max will soon launch in China

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Highlights
  • New Oppo phone has been listed on China's TENAA website
  • Oppo PYE110 has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit
  • Oppo PYE110 has an in-display fingerprint sensor
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Oppo seems to be working on a new smartphone codenamed PYE110. The official name and its existence have to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but in a new update, it has surfaced on China's TENAA certification site. The smartphone is shown with features including a 6.57-inch display and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The Oppo PYE110 is listed in two RAM options and three storage options. It is speculated to be an Oppo A-series device. 

Oppo PYE110 Specifications Listed on TENAA

A new Oppo smartphone with the model number Oppo PYE110 has appeared on TENAA. The certification listing does not reveal the marketing name, but this model number is rumoured to be linked to the Oppo A7 series. The listing shows a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) resolution. Also, it is listed to come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB inbuilt storage options.

oppo py110 Oppo

TENAA
Photo Credit: PYE110

 

The listing doesn't reveal the chipset used in Oppo PYE110, but it's an octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is also listed with a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The listing also suggests support for face recognition

The Oppo PYE110 is listed with Android; we can expect it to ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It measures 159.1×75.8×8.8mm and weighs 206g. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Bluetooth, and an IR blaster

As per the listing, the Oppo PYE110 is equipped with a 7,820mAh cell, which is likely to be marketed as an 8,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Oppo is set to launch the Oppo A7 Pro Max soon in China. It is confirmed to come with a 10,000mAh battery. It is currently available for pre-orders. It is likely to feature a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. It could come with a 120Hz OLED display, 80W fast charging support and dual rear cameras.

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Further reading: Oppo PYE110, Oppo, Oppo PYE110 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Oppo Smartphone With Codename PYE110 Visits TENAA, Listing Suggests 8,000mAh Battery
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