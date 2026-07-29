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Redmi K100 Series Phone Appears on Geekbench With a Flagship Snapdragon Chipset

Redmi K100 series handset was reportedly listed on Geekbench with the model number M511CD.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 13:46 IST
Redmi K100 Series Phone Appears on Geekbench With a Flagship Snapdragon Chipset

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

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Highlights
  • Redmi K100 might ship with 16GB of RAM
  • Redmi K100 could sport a 6.6-inch display
  • Redmi has yet to confirm the Redmi K100 moniker
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The Redmi K100 series is expected to launch soon, as the Xiaomi sub-brand recently began teasing the debut of a new K series phone in China. The handset will be unveiled at the end of this month during the China Joy event. Ahead of its anticipated arrival, a purported Redmi K100 series smartphone has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing key details such as its chipset, RAM, OS, and performance. The handset has reportedly appeared on a certification database in China, too, suggesting its charging speed. Earlier reports suggest the Redmi K100 will debut with a notable battery upgrade and wireless charging support.

Redmi K100 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to a Gizmochina report, an unspecified Xiaomi smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number M511CD. The model number is said to belong to a Redmi K100 series handset, which could be launched soon. The smartphone was reportedly spotted with a flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process.

Redmi K100 Discussion
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On top of this, the rumoured Redmi K100 series phone is said to feature six efficiency cores clocked at 3.63GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.61GHz. The handset was spotted with 14.73GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB of RAM. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset will reportedly be paired with an Adreno 840 GPU.

The purported Redmi K100 series smartphone might ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The handset managed to score 3,429 points and 10,461 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should read it with a pinch of salt.

This comes shortly after the Xiaomi sub-brand started teasing the launch of a new K series smartphone, which could be the Redmi K100. Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi K100 will sport a 6.6-inch display. The handset might also pack an 8,500mAh battery and support 100W wired fast charging. It might also offer support for 50W wireless fast charging.

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Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi, Redmi K100 Series, Redmi K100 Series Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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