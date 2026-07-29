JBL Bar 1000MK2 Review: More Than Just an Audio System

There used to be a time when home theatre systems were seen as the only home audio solution for enthusiasts. However, as soundbars have become extremely powerful in recent years, you do not have to put yourself and your family members through the hassle of getting multiple components stuck to your walls, or an amplifier that sits conspicuously under your television set. Modern soundbars have moved past the image of being just a single dark slab with a few audio channels, just about louder than your TV. Now, they have become an integral part of your home entertainment experience.

I got to spend some time and test out one such soundbar, the JBL Bar 1000MK2. Recently launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999, the Bar 1000MK2 is one of the latest and most premium home audio solutions from JBL, sitting below the flagship JBL Bar 1300MK2. Succeeding the Bar 1000, the soundbar brings multiple added functionalities and improvements over its predecessor. However, is it worth its premium price tag?

JBL Bar 1000MK2 Design and Packaging: Makes Its Presence Felt

Soundbar: 854x52x128mm; 5.5kg

Subwoofer: 325x400x325mm; 9.1kg

Side speakers: 189x52x128mm (each); 0.9kg (each)

Total speaker size: 1,203x52x128mm

The JBL Bar 1000MK2 comes in a significantly large box, which one might mistake for a chair. However, JBL packages everything perfectly, saving you the hassle of figuring out where or how you are supposed to unpack the box. You can even get JBL to send someone over to install it for you or help you over the phone, which is a nice touch. If you are like me, who likes to take matters into their own hands, the first thing you will notice is that the wires, satellite speakers, subwoofer, and soundbar are packed neatly for you.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 ships with two detachable satellite speakers

Moving on to its design, let's talk about the star of the show, the soundbar. The first thing I'd like to appreciate is the lack of a separate amp unit that brings everything together. The JBL Bar 1000MK2 has a built-in system that saves the precious space on your home entertainment console. Every component is finished in matte black, creating a design harmony and enhancing the overall aesthetics.

However, the matte black colour also invites a lot of dust, which is always visible and always bothersome. Hence, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 warrants daily wiping with a dry cloth to at least keep it looking good. I don't see it as a downside, but it could be a point of annoyance for some. Further, the detachable satellite speakers ship with removable covers for the pogo pins. Hence, when you have them placed behind you, they do not stick out from the rest of your furniture.

Lastly, the largest component of the whole system is the subwoofer. By all standards, the subwoofer is huge, often too massive to be left next to your centre console. Hence, if you do not have a dedicated space to keep JBL Bar 1000MK2's subwoofer, you might have to rethink how you will manage space. No matter how hard you try, it wouldn't blend in with the rest of your furniture.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 features touch capacitive buttons

However, it is not something unique to its subwoofer. The main soundbar unit also occupies a significant space on your console. It would be a more suitable fit for television sets 65 inches or larger. I tested it with a 55-inch unit, and it often appeared a bit odd if I ever decided to keep the satellite speaker attached to the main unit.

JBL has used hard plastics for the Bar 1000MK2. However, none of the components of the home audio system feels cheap to touch. It also has a great build, wherein none of the parts ever seem to rattle or feel flimsy, which is on par with its competitors.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 Connectivity: Connect and Forget

Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Input/Output terminals: Optical audio output, 3 HDMI video inputs, 1 HDMI video output

Audio formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

One of the best parts about the JBL Bar 1000MK2 is how all components connect to each other wirelessly. The wireless connection between the subwoofer and the satellite speaker is established almost immediately, as soon as you turn on the unit. If needed, you can have the entire system up and running with just two power cables running through the system, one for the subwoofer and the other for the soundbar, thanks to the plethora of connectivity options available.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 supports HDMI ARC connectivity

However, to extract the best experience, I connected the system to the TV via an HDMI cable, which offers Dolby Atmos and surround sound support. Interestingly, connecting the TV set to the soundbar was fairly easy. However, establishing a perfect connection via HDMI did become a hassle if you do not have a YouTube tutorial video or a JBL person with you. The HDMI ARC is only available via the first HDMI port, which is marked on the back of the soundbar.

Setting up the satellite speakers takes a few easy steps, too. Both are meant to be kept behind the seating space and must not have anything obstructing the connection between the soundbar and the speakers. While I was trying to set up the side speakers, the setup process failed multiple times, even though nothing was obstructing the connection.

JBL Bar 1000MK2's side speakers charge via a USB Type-C port

While the setup process is essential to get the best surround sound experience, it is not necessary for casual usage.

Once you've done it once, you can forget about the initial setup. You can easily move between modes using the remote or the touch panel on the soundbar. The JBL Bar 1000MK2 switches from Bluetooth to HDMI ARC seamlessly and quickly. If you have a PlayStation connected to your TV, the HDMI ARC redirects the connection to the soundbar automatically, which is a great touch.

To test the wireless connectivity as well, I connected the JBL Bar 1000MK2 to my TV via Bluetooth. There was negligible audio delay while playing music or watching movies. Similarly, while playing God of War: Ragnarok and FC26, which involve fast and quick on-screen action, there was almost no audio delay or mismatch.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 Performance: Movie Theatre Experience at Home

Total power output: 960W

Soundbar power output: 500W

Side speaker power output: 80W (each)

Subwoofer power output: 300W

Amplifier channels: 7.1.4

Coming to the performance, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 delivers a total power output of a whopping 960W, with the soundbar alone putting out 500W. The 7.1.4 amplifier channels play a key role in enhancing the overall system. The technical numbers translate surprisingly well in real-life performance. The system as a whole delivers fairly loud audio, enough to fill an auditorium with ease. If you live in an apartment building, the piercing sound travels through walls and doors at a volume level of 16.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 offers 7.4.1 channels

The JBL Bar 1000MK2 also offers five different bass levels, easily changed through the remote or the JBL One app. For most casual music listening or content consumption, I preferred keeping the bass level at 1. However, there are small differences between each level. Weirdly enough, the difference between levels 4 and 5 seems more than it should be.

If you are a bass head who would perpetually have the bass level set at 5, you should know that the subwoofer can produce bass powerful enough to shake your glass windows and the concrete floor. Even with volume set at 10, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 is capable of producing enough bass to wake up your neighbours.

While the soundbar is not primarily built to offer a great music listening experience, it is almost perfect for a house party. The in-your-face bass is almost perfect for hip-hop, 808-type beats. You might not get the perfect instrument separation that you would expect from other purpose-built home audio solutions, but it is still great enough to keep you hooked for a playlist or two.

JBL Bar 1000MK2's subwoofer

Coming to what it is actually built for, watching movies. Here, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 really justifies its high price. The exceptional surround sound Dolby Atmos signature experience elevates your movie-watching sessions at home. I watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Jio Hotstar. During the opening sequence, each footstep, gunshot, falling bullets, and other environmental elements came together perfectly to create a similar environment to what I experienced in the theatre while watching the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

I want to highlight that, except for a few specific instances, most of my usage was over the HDMI ARC connection. Moving on, I watched Suits Season 2 and Musafir Cafe on Netflix. For most of the sequences, the on-screen dialogues were muffled. I first believed that the issue was because of the higher bass. But even after tweaking the settings, the problem seemed to persist. I could only get it to improve after making equaliser adjustments within the JBL One app.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 comes with a remote control

While playing on my PlayStation 5, running NFS Heat, God of War: Ragnarok, and Uncharted 4, I experienced something similar. Most of the sounds would be reproduced with perfect clarity, while cutscene dialogues would sound muffled. Not everyone will be as keen to keep adjusting the EQ or changing the presets. However, I would still call it a well-rounded experience for the environment it is capable of creating in smaller spaces.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 is a pure enthusiast machine

JBL Bar 1000MK2 Verdict

At Rs. 1,49,999, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 is quite expensive for anybody who wishes to build a home theatre system at home. However, it currently retails at a relatively low price of Rs. 99,999, which might make it approachable for a notably larger customer base. Regardless of the high pricing, the performance, ease of use, and overall experience make it nearly perfect for an enthusiast who also has a large, dedicated space for it.

If you are looking for a one-stop, minimal-hassle, well-rounded experience, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 would be one of the top picks for you. Meanwhile, if you have budget constraints, I would strongly recommend the JBL Bar 800MK2, which offers a similar audio experience with a 7.1 channel system. You can also check out the Sonos Arc Ultra, which retails at a similar price in India.