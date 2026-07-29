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Google Pixel Watch 5 Appears in Google Health App Ahead of August Launch

Previously leaked high-resolution press renders showed the Pixel Watch 5 smartwatch in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver, Pyrite and Warm Gold finishes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 16:39 IST
Google Pixel Watch 5 Appears in Google Health App Ahead of August Launch

Google Pixel Watch 5 is expected to succeed the Pixel Watch 4 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Google may be using Pixel Watch 4 placeholder images
  • LTE models could support satellite emergency SOS
  • Google Pixel Watch 5 may launch in August
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Google's unannounced Pixel Watch 5 has reportedly appeared inside the Google Health app ahead of its expected launch, marking another early sighting of the upcoming smartwatch. A new report says the wearable is already listed as a supported device during setup, although the app does not reveal any new features or design details. The latest discovery comes just weeks before Google's next hardware event, where the Pixel Watch 5 is widely expected to debut alongside the Pixel 11 smartphone series.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Surfaces in Health App as Launch Nears

According to an Android Authority report, citing a Telegram post by user @sameera_s_w, the Pixel Watch 5 has started appearing in the list of devices available for pairing in the Google Health app. Images shared with the post reportedly list the Pixel Watch 5 among the devices available to pair through the app. Choosing it is said to open a dedicated setup screen and prompt users to connect the watch to Google Health.

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The report says the setup process does not reveal any previously unknown information about the smartwatch. Google appears to have reused the existing Pixel Watch 4 illustrations for the new listing, indicating that temporary graphics may still be in place. The accompanying setup screens also contain standard onboarding text rather than references to new features.

The latest appearance adds to a series of leaks surrounding the Pixel Watch 5. Earlier reports hinted at its expected design, colour options, pricing and hardware details ahead of launch.

Previously leaked high-resolution press renders showed the Pixel Watch 5 smartwatch in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver, Pyrite and Warm Gold finishes. The Warm Gold option has so far appeared only on the 41mm model, while the 45mm version is shown in the other three colours. The renders suggested only minor design changes, with the Pixel Watch 5 retaining the domed display, side-charging contacts, and Google's proprietary band attachment system. They also showed a new watch face with an analogue clock, wavy background graphics and a Gemini shortcut.

Previous leaks also indicate that the Pixel Watch 5 smartwatch will be offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. A recent Google Play Console listing suggested the wearable could receive 3GB of RAM while retaining the same CPU and GPU configuration as its predecessor. Separately, FCC filings reportedly indicated LTE support on select models, alongside satellite emergency SOS, ultra-wideband connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6.

The smartwatch is also tipped to cost around $50 more than the previous generation. Earlier pricing leaks suggest the 41mm Wi Fi model could start at $399 (roughly Rs. 38,400), while the 45mm Wi Fi, 41mm LTE and 45mm LTE variants may be priced at $429 (roughly Rs. 41,300), $499 (roughly Rs. 48,000) and $529 (roughly Rs. 50,900), respectively.

Google has scheduled its next hardware event for August 12, where the Pixel Watch 5 is expected to debut alongside the Pixel 11 series.

Google Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design with domed display
  • Actua 360 display is bright
  • Consistent and customisable Wear OS UI
  • New pin based charging is fast
  • Accurate health-tracking
  • Solid GPS connectivity
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • No cellular connectivity option in India
  • Fiddly strap mounting mechanism
  • Very limited strap options
  • No on-demand SpO2 measurement
Read detailed Google Pixel Watch 4 review
Display Size 41mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Google, Google Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Watch 5, Google Health, Google Pixel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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