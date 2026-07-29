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Vivo S2 Price in India, Full Specifications, Design Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead on Launch

Vivo S2 is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 16:38 IST
Vivo S2 Price in India, Full Specifications, Design Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead on Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Vivo

Vivo S2 is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Vivo S2 might pack a 7,050mAh battery
  • Vivo S2 could feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Vivo has yet to revealed the exact launch date
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Vivo S2 is set to be launched in India soon as the successor to the 2019-launched Vivo S1. The tech firm recently started teasing the launch of the upcoming S series smartphone, as two dedicated microsites went live on e-commerce platforms. The company has already teased the design of the phone, which is shown to feature a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera module, housing two camera lenses and an LED flash. Now, the box price of the upcoming smartphone has surfaced online, along with purported hands-on images, which reveal its key specifications, features, and design. The handset is confirmed to arrive with OriginOS in India.

Vivo S2 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) has shared box price and hands-on images of the upcoming Vivo S series handset. The Vivo S2 will reportedly launch in India with a box price of Rs. 66,999 for the variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, it is worth noting that the box prices in India are usually higher than the actual retail price of handsets. The leaker claims that the Vivo S2 could retain between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 in the country.

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The purported hands-on image suggests that the Vivo S2 will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The smartphone might debut with support for 44W wired fast charging. The Vivo S2 will reportedly pack a 7,050mAh battery, too. It might sport a 6.83-inch Curved pOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

For optics, the Vivo S2 is said to carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with a Sony IMX852 sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone will reportedly also feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout. It might ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

On top of this, the leaker claims that the company might also launch an unspecified Vivo Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) model alongside the Vivo S2, which might feature 10mm drives, delivering up to 50 hours of battery life with its charging case, and Bluetooth 6.1 support. The TWS is said to go on sale in the country in Basalt Black and Nilgiri Green colour options.

Separately, 91mobiles reports that the Vivo S2 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number V2576. The handset was reportedly listed with the same octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset as mentioned above, along with Android 16 and 7.28GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 8GB of RAM. It reportedly managed to score 998 and 2,825 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests.

We already know that the Vivo S2 will be launched in India soon. The dedicated microsites for the upcoming handset recently went live, confirming that it will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart. It will be offered in at least a white colourway. Moreover, the phone is teased to sport a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera module.

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Further reading: Vivo S2, Vivo, Vivo S2 Price in India, Vivo S2 India Launch, Vivo S2 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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