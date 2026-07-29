Google Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini App UI Update With Easier Thinking Levels

Google is reportedly rolling out a series of updates to the Gemini app that simplify access to thinking modes, introduce notification controls and refresh parts of the interface. The latest changes are said to remove an extra step when selecting extended reasoning, while Android users are also beginning to receive new settings for managing app alerts. The Mountain View-based tech giant has also reportedly updated the Gemini Spark interface with a redesigned navigation layout.

Google Gemini Spark Gets New Navigation as App Adds Notification Controls

According to a 9to5Google report, Google has simplified the Gemini app's thinking level selector by removing the separate Standard option from the menu. Users who want additional reasoning can now choose Extended thinking directly, rather than selecting a thinking level first. Because the app already defaults to the standard mode, users now see only the Extended thinking option when opening the selector. The change is said to be rolling out widely on Android and the web.

The publication also reports that Google is introducing new notification controls within the Gemini app on Android. Google is placing the new controls in the account menu, where users can choose which Gemini alerts they receive once the feature is available. The report notes that all four categories are enabled by default, letting users disable individual notification categories without affecting the others. The feature is still rolling out and is not yet available to all users.

Gemini Spark is also reportedly receiving a redesigned navigation layout on Android. Categories such as All, Scheduled, Needs input, In progress, and Completed now appear at the top of the screen, while the previous menu shortcut has been replaced with a search button for finding tasks.

The latest interface refinements arrive shortly after Google expanded access to Gemini Spark for Google AI Pro subscribers. Earlier reports also indicated that the feature had reached additional regions.

The publication adds that Google began redesigning the Gemini app interface several months ago and has continued to refine it with minor usability improvements. Google is expected to release the changes in stages, meaning availability may differ across devices and accounts.