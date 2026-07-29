Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini App UI Update With Easier Thinking Levels

Google Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini App UI Update With Easier Thinking Levels

Gemini Spark is also reportedly receiving a redesigned navigation layout on Android.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 15:52 IST
Google Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini App UI Update With Easier Thinking Levels

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Spark recently expanded to AI Pro subscribers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gemini now reportedly offers quicker access to Extended thinking
  • Users can reportedly manage four Gemini notification categories
  • A search button is said to have replaced the Spark menu shortcut
Advertisement

Google is reportedly rolling out a series of updates to the Gemini app that simplify access to thinking modes, introduce notification controls and refresh parts of the interface. The latest changes are said to remove an extra step when selecting extended reasoning, while Android users are also beginning to receive new settings for managing app alerts. The Mountain View-based tech giant has also reportedly updated the Gemini Spark interface with a redesigned navigation layout.

Google Gemini Spark Gets New Navigation as App Adds Notification Controls

According to a 9to5Google report, Google has simplified the Gemini app's thinking level selector by removing the separate Standard option from the menu. Users who want additional reasoning can now choose Extended thinking directly, rather than selecting a thinking level first. Because the app already defaults to the standard mode, users now see only the Extended thinking option when opening the selector. The change is said to be rolling out widely on Android and the web.

VoltGoogle Discussion
Explore More...

The publication also reports that Google is introducing new notification controls within the Gemini app on Android. Google is placing the new controls in the account menu, where users can choose which Gemini alerts they receive once the feature is available. The report notes that all four categories are enabled by default, letting users disable individual notification categories without affecting the others. The feature is still rolling out and is not yet available to all users.

Gemini Spark is also reportedly receiving a redesigned navigation layout on Android. Categories such as All, Scheduled, Needs input, In progress, and Completed now appear at the top of the screen, while the previous menu shortcut has been replaced with a search button for finding tasks.

The latest interface refinements arrive shortly after Google expanded access to Gemini Spark for Google AI Pro subscribers. Earlier reports also indicated that the feature had reached additional regions.

The publication adds that Google began redesigning the Gemini app interface several months ago and has continued to refine it with minor usability improvements. Google is expected to release the changes in stages, meaning availability may differ across devices and accounts.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Gemini, Gemini app, Gemini AI, Gemini Spark, Google AI Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Holds Above $64,000 as ETF Outflows Weigh on Crypto Sentiment
PS Plus Monthly Games for August Announced: Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, Big Walk and Signalis

Related Stories

Google Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini App UI Update With Easier Thinking Levels
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Browse Threads, Use Muse Spark on Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses
  2. JBL Bar 1000MK2 Review: More Than Just an Audio System
  3. Android 17 Beta Rolls Out to Motorola Edge 60 Pro With These Features
  4. You Can Now Lease New iPhone, iPad, MacBook in the US With Apple Upgrade
  5. Realme C100i India Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  6. Pixel 11 Series Tipped to Debut With Higher Prices; Battery Capacities Leaked
  7. Dell XPS 13 Launched in India Alongside New Dell 14S and Dell 16S Laptops
  8. Redmi K100 Series Phone Visits Geekbench With This Flagship Snapdragon SoC
  9. This New Feature Could Enhance Samsung Galaxy Device Security
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Devices Get a New Security Feature With the Android 17 Update: Report
  2. Google Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini App UI Update With Easier Thinking Levels
  3. Samsung Expands RAM Production to Meet Rising Demand From Apple: Report
  4. PS Plus Monthly Games for August Announced: Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, Big Walk and Signalis
  5. Bitcoin Holds Above $64,000 as ETF Outflows Weigh on Crypto Sentiment
  6. Redmi K100 Series Phone Appears on Geekbench With a Flagship Snapdragon Chipset
  7. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Gets Android 17 Beta in India With Dynamic Island Feature, Moto AI Qira, and More
  8. Google Gemini Spark Personal AI Agent Launched in India, Adds Agentic Features to Gmail, Docs, and More
  9. Apple Could Launch Siri AI Smart Home Hub, Apple TV and HomePod Mini Soon
  10. Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Said to Be Targeting Launch in 2027
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »