Blinkit Launches Basic Life Support Ambulance Service in 10 Minutes in Gurugram

The BLS ambulance will have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver to deliver critical medical care.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 10:03 IST
Photo Credit: X/Albinder Dhindsa

Blinkit says it will offer ambulance services at an affordable cost

Highlights
  • The service is available in Gurugram with five equipped ambulances
  • Ambulances have oxygen cylinders, AED, stretcher, and trained staff
  • Blinkit to expand BLS ambulance service to all major cities in 2 years
Blinkit is rolling out a 10-minute basic life support (BLS) ambulance service in India, the quick commerce company announced on Thursday. The service is initially available in Gurugram with five ambulances running in the city. They will be equipped with essential life support recruitment including oxygen cylinders and Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Each BLS ambulance will have a paramedic, an assistant, and a trained driver to deliver medical care at the earliest.

Blinkit's Ambulance Service

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the commencement of BLS ambulance services in a post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the official, the quick commerce company aims to tackle the issue of quick and reliable ambulance service in Indian cities. Although it is only available in Gurugram as of now, Blinkit aims to expand this service to other cities and users will soon see an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app. It is currently in the scaling-up phase and will be expanded to all major cities in the next two years, as per the CEO.

Each ambulance comes equipped with oxygen cylinders, an AED, stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections. To deliver critical medical care, the BLS ambulance has a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver.

However, the company emphasises that it does not target financial goals with its ambulance service. It will be operated at an affordable cost for customers, with Blinkit aiming to solve this critical problem in the long term.

This builds upon several quick services offered by the company in recent months. In 2024, it commenced 10-minute deliveries of products such as the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, PlayStation 5, and gold and silver coins. Further, it also made waves by expanding services to more areas like Hisar, Jammu, Lonavala, and Raipur.

When purchasing on Blinkit, customers can now also choose to pay in instalments with the recently added EMI option.

