X to Offer Streaming and Financial Services in 2025 With X TV and X Money, Says CEO

The platform will offer more functionality beyond just social media interactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 13:39 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter was rebranded to X soon after its takeover by Elon Musk in 2023

Highlights
  • X (formerly Twitter) to launch X Money and X TV services in 2025
  • The platform aims to become an "everything app," competing with WeChat
  • X TV is speculated to offer live sports and other media streaming
X (formerly Twitter) will offer financial and streaming services in 2025, the company CEO announced on Wednesday. This move builds upon the microblogging platform's ambitions of becoming an “everything app” and competing against other platforms such as China's WeChat under the leadership of Elon Musk. The official also highlighted X's efforts to allow users to become the media and revealed that its 2025 roadmap includes connecting them “in ways never thought possible”.

X Money and X TV

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced the impending arrival of X Money and X TV in a post on the microblogging platform while sharing New Year's greetings with users. It will offer more functionality beyond just social media interactions. The platform will also bring improvements to Grok — X's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot — in 2025.

This aligns with the vision for the company shared by the CEO during the rebranding of the platform from Twitter to X in 2023, a move that brought major changes to the company including the removal of the traditional verification system, the introduction of X Premium, and the replacement of the iconic Larry the Bird logo with an X symbol.

At the time, the platform was claimed to bring much more functionality than just becoming a microblogging hub, offering services such as audio, video, and payments and banking. It was said to have ambitions for creating a “global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities”.

Leveraging AI, X aims to reshape the international social sphere, as per Yaccarino. X TV is speculated to be a streaming hub for live sports and other media. On the other hand, X Money could be introduced in the form of a payment service although specifics about both platforms are yet to be revealed. It is thought to become a multifaceted platform with the launch of multiple new services in 2025, realising Musk's vision.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
