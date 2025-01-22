Blinkit will now offer quick deliveries of smartphones and feature phones in select Indian cities. The Zomato-owned platform is expanding the range of devices it sells, and it has partnered with brands such as Nokia and Xiaomi to list select models on its quick commerce app. Blinkit already sells storage devices, gaming consoles, air purifiers, power banks, charging bricks, mice, keyboards, and other electronic products and accessories. The introduction of Xiaomi smartphones and Nokia feature phones adds to the growing list of products available for purchase on Blinkit.

Xiaomi Smartphones, Nokia Feature Phones on Blinkit

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that the platform now delivers “best-selling” Xiaomi smartphones and Nokia feature phones. The company has listed Redmi 13 5G and the Redmi 14C on its app. Meanwhile, two Nokia feature phones, 105 and 105 SS can now also be purchased from Blinkit. This service has been rolled out in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Now get smartphones and feature phones delivered in just 10 minutes!



We've partnered with Xiaomi and Nokia to deliver their bestselling range in parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.



Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105 are already available on the Blinkit app.… pic.twitter.com/MezOCBOmo6 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 21, 2025

Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options when purchasing the devices. It has partnered with leading Indian banks such as HDFC, SBI, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, and Axis to offer the service. Blinkit also says it will expand the range of phones and brands on its platform in the near future.

This builds upon several quick services rolled out by Blinkit in recent months. While the addition of Xiaomi smartphones and Nokia feature phones, the listing of handsets on the quick commerce platform isn't a new move.

In 2023, Blinkit announced 10-minute deliveries of the iPhone 15 in limited cities in partnership with Apple premium reseller Unicorn. Similar services were also rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 in January 2024 and September 2024, respectively.

The company's most recent move is the addition of laptops, monitors, and printers to the quick commerce app from brands such as Canon, HP, Lenovo, and MSI which was announced earlier this month.