Samsung is expanding the availability of the Good Lock app with its latest Android 15-based update dubbed One UI 7, according to claims on social media. The app is a customisation suite for Galaxy smartphones that allows users to play around with various modules and add new functionalities which are not originally part of the phone's feature-set. At present, Good Lock is available in over 40 countries but it is suggested that Samsung could introduce it in all regions while also expanding its functionality.

Samsung to Expand Good Lock Availability

This information comes from screenshots posted in the One UI subreddit (via SamMobile). As per the post, a moderator on Samsung's official support forum confirmed that the Good Lock app will be available in all countries with the upcoming One UI 7 update. While the app is currently exclusive to the Galaxy Store, the South Korean technology conglomerate is tipped to expand its availability to the Google Play Store as well.

It is said to be undergoing internal testing and may be launched alongside stable One UI 7.

The post also details the set of new features in One UI 7's Good Lock app. The official says that it will come with improvements to the user interface for increased usability, tackling the nature of the app which has become complex with the addition of new features over time. This includes app filters to find apps easily, a new My Page tab with a Good Lock widget, gesture animation tuning, and edge panel customisation.

Talking about features, Good Lock will now support a total of 23 functions, as per the forum moderator. It will feature a routine gallery which can be used to add and share routines with other Galaxy users. They will also be able to independently apply wallpapers to the home and lock screens. The colour of the app icon, title and status bar will automatically adapt to the set wallpaper.

Other additions include folder icon customisation, ability to specify app icon shape, air command customisation, and the option to automatically save videos to an external storage device.