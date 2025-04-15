Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Blinkit for quick deliveries of its SIM cards in select cities in India. It enables customers to get doorstep deliveries of both prepaid and postpaid Airtel SIM cards by paying a nominal convenience fee. The telecom operator says it will also offer the facility of porting SIM cards from another service provider to Airtel's network. There's an activation process involving KYC verification which they will have to go through to get the SIM cards activated.

Airtel SIM Card Delivery via Blinkit

As per the telecom operator, doorstep delivery of Airtel SIM cards in 10 minutes via Blinkit can be availed of by paying a nominal charge of Rs. 49. Once received, customers can carry out self Aadhaar-based KYC authentication to activate the SIM card, eliminating the need for paperwork. The facility has been introduced for both prepaid and postpaid plans, while the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) can also be triggered if they wish to switch from another network provider to Airtel.

Airtel says activating the SIM card within a 15-day window is mandatory for a hassle-free transition. Commenting on the launch of the service, Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit said, “Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans.”

The telecom operator has provided an online link with activation video that guides customers through the entire activation process. Alternatively, they also have the option of contacting the help centre via the Airtel Thanks app. For new customers, there's a support number, 9810012345, for any related queries and additional assistance.

Blinkit's doorstep delivery of Airtel SIM cards is said to be in the initial phase. It is currently available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad; a total of 16 Indian cities.

This move builds upon a recent partnership formed by the quick commerce platform for the delivery of Apple products such as iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Further, it also began offering select Xiaomi smartphones, Nokia feature phones, and PC peripherals.

