Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Partners With Blinkit for 10 Minute Home Delivery of SIM Cards in Select Indian Cities

Airtel Partners With Blinkit for 10-Minute Home Delivery of SIM Cards in Select Indian Cities

Airtel says activating the SIM card within a 15-day window is mandatory for a hassle-free transition.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 17:15 IST
Airtel Partners With Blinkit for 10-Minute Home Delivery of SIM Cards in Select Indian Cities

Photo Credit: X/Albinder Dhindsa

Customers can purchase an Airtel prepaid or a postpaid SIM and get it delivered in 10 minutes

Highlights
  • Airtel customers can get SIM cards right at their doorstep via Blinkit
  • There's a convenience fee of Rs. 49 on SIM deliveries
  • Blinkit has launched the service in 16 Indian cities
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Blinkit for quick deliveries of its SIM cards in select cities in India. It enables customers to get doorstep deliveries of both prepaid and postpaid Airtel SIM cards by paying a nominal convenience fee. The telecom operator says it will also offer the facility of porting SIM cards from another service provider to Airtel's network. There's an activation process involving KYC verification which they will have to go through to get the SIM cards activated.

Airtel SIM Card Delivery via Blinkit

As per the telecom operator, doorstep delivery of Airtel SIM cards in 10 minutes via Blinkit can be availed of by paying a nominal charge of Rs. 49. Once received, customers can carry out self Aadhaar-based KYC authentication to activate the SIM card, eliminating the need for paperwork. The facility has been introduced for both prepaid and postpaid plans, while the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) can also be triggered if they wish to switch from another network provider to Airtel.

Airtel says activating the SIM card within a 15-day window is mandatory for a hassle-free transition. Commenting on the launch of the service, Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit said, “Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans.”

The telecom operator has provided an online link with activation video that guides customers through the entire activation process. Alternatively, they also have the option of contacting the help centre via the Airtel Thanks app. For new customers, there's a support number, 9810012345, for any related queries and additional assistance.

Blinkit's doorstep delivery of Airtel SIM cards is said to be in the initial phase. It is currently available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad; a total of 16 Indian cities.

This move builds upon a recent partnership formed by the quick commerce platform for the delivery of Apple products such as iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Further, it also began offering select Xiaomi smartphones, Nokia feature phones, and PC peripherals.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blinkit, Blinkit Airtel SIM, Airtel, Airtel SIM
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques
World's First Baby Born Through Fully Automated, Remotely Operated IVF Procedure

Related Stories

Airtel Partners With Blinkit for 10-Minute Home Delivery of SIM Cards in Select Indian Cities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  5. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  6. First Baby Born With Help From a Robot in AI-Assisted IVF
  7. PhonePe UPI Circle With Seamless Payment Authorisation Launched
  8. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  9. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 Update With Several Bug Fixes
  10. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces Rs. 340 Prepaid Plan With These Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe UPI Circle Feature With Seamless Payment Authorisation Launched in India
  2. Earth’s Oceans Were Once Green, And Scientists Say They Could Shift Color Again
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Silently Rolls Out Rs. 340 Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, 28-Day Validity
  4. LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones With Graphene Drivers, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  5. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Honor GT Pro Design, Specifications Revealed; Teased to Get 144Hz Screen, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  7. Asus ExpertBook P Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs in India
  8. HP OmniBook AI PCs Refreshed With Intel Lunar Lake, AMD Krackan Point CPUs: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Classroom Updated With Gemini-Powered Questionnaire and Quiz Generation Features
  10. Scientists Discover New Sub-Neptune Exoplanet Using Radial Velocity Detection Technique
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »