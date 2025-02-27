Technology News
Blinkit Begins Quick Delivery of MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and More in Select Cities

Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata are some of the cities where this service is available.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 19:37 IST


Photo Credit: X/Blinkit

Blinkit claims it can deliver Apple accessories in 10 minutes

Highlights
  • Blinkit started delivering iPhone 16 series models in September 2024
  • Xiaomi and Nokia handsets are also availble for purchase via the app
  • Blinkit also delivers computer peripherals like laptops, printers, etc
Blinkit announced on Thursday that it will now offer quick deliveries of several Apple products and accessories in India. The service is currently available in select metropolitan cities in the country and will likely be rolled out to more areas eventually. Among the items eligible for quick delivery from the Blinkit app are MacBook Air, iPad, Apple Watch and more. Previously, the e-commerce company started quick deliveries of Xiaomi smartphones, Nokia feature phones, as well as computer peripherals like laptops, monitors, and printers.

MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and More on Blinkit

Blinkit founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) announced in an X post that Blinkit now offers quick delivery of MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories in India. The deliveries are claimed to be completed in 10 minutes.

The Blinkit CEO added that the quick delivery of Apple products is currently available in select Indian cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. We can expect the service to eventually roll out to other regions in the country.

Notably, in September 2024, Blinkit started delivering the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus variants in select cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune in 10 minutes. The company had partnered with Unicorn, an authorised Apple reseller. The iPhone 16 price starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB option, while the Plus model begins at Rs. 89,900 for the same storage variant.

Earlier this year, Blinkit announced that Xiaomi smartphones and Nokia feature phones will be available for quick deliveries in select cities in India. The Redmi 13 5G, the Redmi 14C, the Nokia 105, and Nokia 105 SS were among the handsets listed on the quick-commerce app. 


Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Translate App Could Reportedly Get AI Capabilities, Allow Users to Customise Translations


