Blinkit announced on Thursday that it will now offer quick deliveries of several Apple products and accessories in India. The service is currently available in select metropolitan cities in the country and will likely be rolled out to more areas eventually. Among the items eligible for quick delivery from the Blinkit app are MacBook Air, iPad, Apple Watch and more. Previously, the e-commerce company started quick deliveries of Xiaomi smartphones, Nokia feature phones, as well as computer peripherals like laptops, monitors, and printers.

MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and More on Blinkit

Blinkit founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) announced in an X post that Blinkit now offers quick delivery of MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories in India. The deliveries are claimed to be completed in 10 minutes.

New launch on Blinkit 🚨



You can now get MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories delivered in 10 minutes!



We've started delivering in - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata! pic.twitter.com/Az3VJd3EoE — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 27, 2025

The Blinkit CEO added that the quick delivery of Apple products is currently available in select Indian cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. We can expect the service to eventually roll out to other regions in the country.

Notably, in September 2024, Blinkit started delivering the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus variants in select cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune in 10 minutes. The company had partnered with Unicorn, an authorised Apple reseller. The iPhone 16 price starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB option, while the Plus model begins at Rs. 89,900 for the same storage variant.

Earlier this year, Blinkit announced that Xiaomi smartphones and Nokia feature phones will be available for quick deliveries in select cities in India. The Redmi 13 5G, the Redmi 14C, the Nokia 105, and Nokia 105 SS were among the handsets listed on the quick-commerce app.