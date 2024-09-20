Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Available for Purchase With 10 Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket in Select Cities

iPhone 16 Available for Purchase With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket in Select Cities

BigBasket Co-Founder Hari Menon said the first iPhone 16 was delivered to a customer within 7 minutes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2024 19:10 IST
iPhone 16 Available for Purchase With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket in Select Cities

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 (pictured) is available in five colour options

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 series went on sale in India and over 50 countries on Friday
  • The new smartphones are equipped with A18 and A18 Pro chips
  • iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900
Advertisement

iPhone 16 series went on sale in India and global markets for the first time on Friday. While several customers thronged the Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores in Mumbai and Delhi respectively, hyperlocal delivery platforms like Blinkit and BigBasket have enabled customers to purchase Apple's latest handset and have the smartphone delivered to their address within 10 minutes. Both services have partnered with retail outlets in order to deliver the iPhone 16 to customers along with discounts, in select cities.

iPhone 16 Goes on Sale With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket

Blinkit is currently offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus for purchase with a 10-minute delivery period in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. The platform has partnered with Unicorn, an authorised Apple reseller, in order to deliver the handset to customers in these cities along with a Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit Co-Founder Albinder Dhindsa said that the platform began delivering phones at 8am on Friday and the company received 295 orders withing the first couple of minutes. Blinkit also plans to offer the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for purchase via the platform in a few days, he added.

Tata Digital's BigBasket has tied up with Croma Electronics (also owned by the Tata Group) to deliver the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to customers within 10 minutes. The service will be available in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, according to BigBasket Co-Founder Hari Menon, who said that its first order was delivered within seven minutes.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Price in India

iPhone 16 price in India is set at 79,900 (128GB), Rs. Rs. 89,900 for the 256GB model, and 1,09,900 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone 16 Plus model begins at Rs. 89,900 (128GB) while the 256GB and 512GB variants cost Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively.

The smartphone is currently available for purchase in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colour options via Apple's website, both Apple Stores (Delhi and Mumbai), and various authorised retailers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Blinkit, BigBasket, iPhone 16 Price in India, iPhone 16 Plus Price in India, iPhone, Apple
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Chrome Passkey Support Gets an Improvement Allowing Users to Sync Across Devices

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Available for Purchase With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket in Select Cities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Kickstarter Deals on These Phones Go Live
  2. iPhone 16 Series Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  3. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Launch With Up to 24GB of RAM, Higher Price Tag
  4. Vivo V40e India Launch Scheduled for Next Week; to Get 5,500mAh Battery
  5. Huawei Mate XT Goes on Sale in China but Customers Seem Unable to Buy It
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Available for Purchase With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket in Select Cities
  2. Google Chrome Passkey Support Gets an Improvement Allowing Users to Sync Across Devices
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Deals on Poco F6 5G, Poco X6 Pro 5G and More Poco Phones Revealed
  4. Disney to Stop Using Salesforce-Owned Slack After Hack Exposed Company Data: Report
  5. Huawei Watch D2 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, 24-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 60,000; Amazon Offers Lower Price Ahead of Sale
  7. Social Media Users Lack Control Over Data Used by AI, US FTC Says
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Kickstarter Deals on OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Other Smartphones
  9. Amazon Introduces New AI Video Tool That Can Generate Advertisements Using a Single Product Image
  10. Vivo V40e India Launch Date Set for September 25; Teased to Get 5,500mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »