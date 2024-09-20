iPhone 16 series went on sale in India and global markets for the first time on Friday. While several customers thronged the Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores in Mumbai and Delhi respectively, hyperlocal delivery platforms like Blinkit and BigBasket have enabled customers to purchase Apple's latest handset and have the smartphone delivered to their address within 10 minutes. Both services have partnered with retail outlets in order to deliver the iPhone 16 to customers along with discounts, in select cities.

iPhone 16 Goes on Sale With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket

Blinkit is currently offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus for purchase with a 10-minute delivery period in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. The platform has partnered with Unicorn, an authorised Apple reseller, in order to deliver the handset to customers in these cities along with a Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit Co-Founder Albinder Dhindsa said that the platform began delivering phones at 8am on Friday and the company received 295 orders withing the first couple of minutes. Blinkit also plans to offer the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for purchase via the platform in a few days, he added.

Tata Digital's BigBasket has tied up with Croma Electronics (also owned by the Tata Group) to deliver the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to customers within 10 minutes. The service will be available in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, according to BigBasket Co-Founder Hari Menon, who said that its first order was delivered within seven minutes.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Price in India

iPhone 16 price in India is set at 79,900 (128GB), Rs. Rs. 89,900 for the 256GB model, and 1,09,900 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone 16 Plus model begins at Rs. 89,900 (128GB) while the 256GB and 512GB variants cost Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively.

The smartphone is currently available for purchase in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colour options via Apple's website, both Apple Stores (Delhi and Mumbai), and various authorised retailers.