Asus announced on Wednesday that some of its accessories will be available for quick deliveries in India via Zepto, the quick commerce company headquartered in Bengaluru that delivers items including groceries and electronics in about 10 minutes. Asus confirmed that select computer peripherals such as keyboards and mice will be available on the platform. The availability of these products on the e-commerce site is limited to a few cities in the country.

Zepto to Deliver Asus Accessories in NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru

Asus confirmed in a press release that some of its keyboard and mouse models are currently available for purchase in select Indian cities including NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. The accessories offered include Asus' Marshmallow Keyboard KW100 in Oat Milk and Green Tea Latte variants, the Marshmallow Mouse MD100 in Blue and Grey shades, the MW203 multi-device wireless silent mouse and the WT300 mouse in Black colourways.

The company says that urban buyers are increasingly more reliant on quick commerce platforms for purchasing tech products and said that its collaboration with Zepto is aimed to "align with modern lifestyles and minimise consumer wait time." Asus also revealed that it plans to expand its accessory availability to other quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Instamart.

Zomato-owned Blinkit recently announced that it will offer quick deliveries of laptops, printers, and other computer peripherals in select Indian cities like Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

Blinkit customers can order laptops from HP, monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI, and printers from Canon and HP. The company also said that it will offers more brands and products soon.

In 2024, Blinkit offered 10-minute deliveries of products like the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and PlayStation 5, as well as gold and silver coins. It also expanded its delivery services to areas like Hisar, Jammu, Lonavala, and Raipur.