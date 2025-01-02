Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Reportedly Planning to Add ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of AI Users to Facebook, Instagram

Meta Reportedly Planning to Add ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of AI Users to Facebook, Instagram

These AI bots said to exist on the platforms the same way regular accounts do.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 12:34 IST
Meta Reportedly Planning to Add ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of AI Users to Facebook, Instagram

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dima Solomin

Meta is said to believe that AI users can create a new form of entertainment

Highlights
  • The AI-powered accounts will reportedly feature bios and profile pictures
  • These AI bots will reportedly generate and share AI-generated content
  • Last year, Butterflies was launched as a platform for AI characters
Advertisement

Meta reportedly plans to flood its social media platforms with artificial intelligence (AI) bots that will act as regular accounts. As per the report, the tech giant is working on introducing AI-powered characters that can post, share, like, and perform other activities that human users can do. These AI bots are said to be added to both Facebook and Instagram. Notably, the company added the feature to let users create AI characters last year in July, however, this feature is currently only available in the US and the created characters cannot be made public.

Meta AI Bots

According to a Financial Times report, the social media giant is trying to integrate AI into its platforms in different ways. It has already introduced the Meta AI chatbot, AI writing tools in Instagram DMs, AI avatars for influencers and creators, and more. Now, Connor Hayes, vice president of product for generative AI at Meta, told the publication that AI-powered user accounts are the next step for the company.

“We expect these AIs to actually, over time, exist on our platforms, kind of in the same way that accounts do,” he told the publication. Explaining the vision, he reportedly added that these AI accounts will have a profile similar to human accounts complete with bios and profile pictures. They will also be able to generate and share AI content on these platforms.

Hayes reportedly said that Meta has a priority project to make its platforms “more entertaining and engaging,” likely due to rising competition from TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter). The company is said to have decided that adding more AI tools and these AI characters could boost engagement and interaction on the Meta-owned social media apps.

However, experts have reportedly highlighted several negative consequences of the move as well. One such concern includes the risk of spreading misinformation, which could see a snowball effect due to the large number of AI accounts that are all powered by hallucination-prone AI models.

Another concern is the flooding of low-quality content on the platform given the lack of true creativity in the current generation of AI models. If the overall quality of content goes down, it can also turn users away from Facebook and Instagram.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Instagram, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Social Media
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Opens 2025 Above $95,000, Majority of Altcoins See Gains

Related Stories

Meta Reportedly Planning to Add ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of AI Users to Facebook, Instagram
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple's Upcoming Affordable iPhone May Not Carry the SE Moniker
  4. LG Gram 2025 Laptops With Cloud-Based and On-Device AI Features Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. X to Offer Streaming and Financial Services in 2025 With X TV and X Money, Says CEO
  2. OpenAI’s AI Training Opt-Out Tool for Creators Not Releasing Anytime Soon: Report
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Design Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Meta Reportedly Planning to Add ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of AI Users to Facebook, Instagram
  6. Samsung Good Lock App Tipped to Be Available in All Countries With Stable One UI 7
  7. Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump Las Vegas Hotel, Killing Driver
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Opens 2025 Above $95,000, Majority of Altcoins See Gains
  9. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Be Called the iPhone 16E
  10. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of January 9 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »