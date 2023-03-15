Technology News
  Duolingo Max With OpenAI's GPT 4 Integration Launched, Brings New AI Features

Duolingo Max With OpenAI’s GPT-4 Integration Launched, Brings New AI Features

Early access to GPT-4 is leading to a host of companies developing AI-powered integrations onto their apps.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 March 2023 15:05 IST
Duolingo Max With OpenAI's GPT-4 Integration Launched, Brings New AI Features

Photo Credit: Duolingo

Duolingo's collaboration with OpenAI's GPT-4 started in September 2022

Highlights
  • Duolingo Max will be offered as a premium subscription service
  • Explain My Answer, Roleplay features to be made available in Duolingo Max
  • Service is currently available in US, other select markets only

Duolingo has announced the launch of new AI-driven language learning features. The newly launched AI-powered language learner is being called Duolingo Max, and is powered by OpenAI's latest multimodal large language generative text model, GPT-4 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4). Successor to GPT-3, GPT-4 is a hybrid training system trained with around 100 trillion parameters to provide accurate and elaborate answers to questions in a conversational way. Duolingo's new features are claimed to provide language learners with conversation practice and more in-depth explanations on answers. The AI-powered features are being made available to iOS users in the US and other select markets through a top-tier subscription called Duolingo Max.

The company claimed in a press release that the leveraging of OpenAI's GPT-4 model had made Duolingo Max the most advanced learning experience on Duolingo yet. Duolingo already has a premium subscription called Super Duolingo. Users subscribing to Duolingo Max will also receive access to all the benefits of Super Duolingo, along with two additional AI-powered features that have been newly introduced, the press release confirmed.

The two new features include - 'Explain My Answer', and 'Roleplay'. Explain My Answer is an error detection tool that will offer users context-specific explanations on why they could have made any particular mistake. These explanations are delivered in a chatbot from Duo the owl. Meanwhile, the other newly introduced feature, Roleplay, allows users to practice conversational skills by interacting with Duolingo's AI-based interactive chatbot characters. These conversations are intended to be scenarios focused on social environments or public places like a cafe or airport, claims the company.

“AI accelerates our mission to make high quality education available to everyone in the world. The things that we can do now with the power of OpenAI's technology are going to shape the future of education,” said Luis von Ahn, CEO and Co-founder of Duolingo.

Duolingo and OpenAI first began collaborating on utilising GPT-4 for new features in September 2022. Duolingo's AI power is also tested by its English proficiency test, the Duolingo English Test (DET).

Comments

Further reading: Duolingo, Duolingo Max, OpenAI, ChatGPT, GPT-4, GPT-3
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Enterprise Edition Launched: All You Need to Know

Duolingo Max With OpenAI’s GPT-4 Integration Launched, Brings New AI Features
