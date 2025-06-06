Xiaomi Smart Band 10 could soon launch in select global markets. While the company has yet to officially announce the wearable, fresh leaks continue to emerge online. An earlier report hinted at the design and some key expected features. Now, newly surfaced alleged marketing materials once again suggest both the design and specifications of the upcoming smart band. The Smart Band 10 is expected to succeed the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, which debuted in September 2024.

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Design, Key Features Surface Online Again

A YTECHB report has shared leaked marketing materials for the Xiaomi Smart Band 10. As per the leaked images, the smart band will boast a 1.72-inch pill-shaped AMOLED display, which is slightly bigger than the 1.62-inch screen of the preceding Xiaomi Smart Band 9. The screen is said to offer 60Hz refresh rate and up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness level.

Similar to the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, the upcoming Smart Band 10 is tipped to offer up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. The report claims that the smart band can be completely charged in an hour. It is said to be equipped with over 150 preset sports modes. It will likely support an advanced swimming mode and heart rate broadcast as well.

Xiaomi's Smart Band 10 is claimed to support sleep tracking with REM analysis as well as continuous heart rate monitoring. The wearable is expected to come with a colourful multi-material frame and other accessories. The report notes that these add-on items will likely come at an extra cost.

The report further added that the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 is expected to have a waterproof build and moisture-resistant touch control. The leaked promotional images suggest that the wearable can be used during swimming (up to 50 meters deep) or showering.

Another recent report claimed that the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 will likely come with a sandblasted aluminium case and TPU strap. The display of the smart band has been tipped to support a 212×520 pixels resolution and a 326ppi pixel density. It may ship with HyperOS 2, 5ATM water resistance, and could weight 15.95g without straps. The smart wearable is said to be priced between EUR 40 (roughly Rs. 3,900) and EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 4,900).