Duolingo Showcases Video Calls With AI Chatbot, Game-Like ‘Adventures’ Experience at Duocon 2024

Duolingo's AI-powered Video Call with Lily feature will be available to Duolingo Max subscribers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 21:45 IST
Duolingo Showcases Video Calls With AI Chatbot, Game-Like 'Adventures' Experience at Duocon 2024

Photo Credit: Duolingo

Video Call with Lily is available to those learning English, Spanish, and French languages

Highlights
  • Duolingo Max subscribers will be able to video call Lily
  • Duolingo’s AI features are powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4
  • Duolingo is also partnering with Loog to expand its music courses
Advertisement

Duolingo, the ed-tech platform focused on teaching languages, mathematics, and music on Tuesday announced new features at its annual Duocon 2024 conference. The platform announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature with its Max subscription that will allow users to have conversations with an AI chatbot while simulating a video call. The company claims that this feature will enable users to have realistic conversations and improve their language proficiency. Apart from this, a game-like feature dubbed Adventures, and an expansion of its music courses with the partnership with Loog was also announced at the event.

Duolingo Unveils AI-Powered Features at Duocon 2024

At Duocon 2024, the platform unveiled several new capabilities, including the AI-powered 'Video Call with Lily' feature that allows users to start a conversation with Lily, one of the prominent virtual characters on Duolingo and engage in spontaneous and realistic conversations with the chatbot.

The company stated that the feature is aimed to “simulate natural dialogue” and offer a “personalised, interactive practice environment” to users. The AI-powered video calling feature is not restricted to any level of expertise in the language, and even users beginning to learn a new language can have conversations.

The AI can adapt to the user's skill level, allowing them to practice regardless of their proficiency, the company claims. Currently, the feature is available for Duolingo Max subscribers learning English, Spanish, and French languages.

Duolingo Max was introduced by the company last year, and the subscription tier offers AI features to help users learn more effectively. At launch, the subscription was available to users in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the US, and the UK. The company highlighted that it would be expanded to more countries in the future. The Max subscription costs $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400) a month and $239.99 (roughly Rs. 19,960) for the yearly family plan.

adventures duolingo inline duolingo

Duolingo's new Adventures feature
Photo Credit: Duolingo

 

Apart from this, a new feature dubbed Adventures is also being introduced. The company describes it as a “game-like experience”, and it lets users play out different storylines and interact with the characters to improve their language proficiency.

These storylines are placed in real-life scenarios such as ordering food or getting their passport checked to be more functional. This feature will be available on Android and iOS, but the company did not specify if it will also be available on the web client.

Duolingo is also expanding its music course capabilities with a partnership with portable instrument manufacturer Loog. With this collaboration, the platform will offer users to practice Duolingo Music lessons on a three-octave digital piano. This Duolingo x Loog Piano can be pre-ordered on the company website and is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 20,800).

Comment
 
 

