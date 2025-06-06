Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 Rear Panel Design Teased; Suggests Departure From Signature Glyph Design

Nothing Phone 3 will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2025 20:08 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Rear Panel Design Teased; Suggests Departure From Signature Glyph Design

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 1 featured the Glyph interface

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 will be introduced on July 1
  • Glyph interface was one of the key design elements of Nothing phones
  • Nothing Phone 2 was launched in July 2022
Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July 2022 as the second smartphone offering from the UK-based brand. Now, the Carl Pei-led company is all set to unveil the Nothing Phone 3 as a successor. It will debut in India and other international markets on July 1. As we wait for the formal reveal, the UK-based brand has disclosed the design elements of the Phone 3 through a fresh teaser. Nothing is expected to unveil the new handset without its trademark Glyph interface.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a teaser image with the caption "ultra-precise engineering", offering a partial view of the rear panel design of the Nothing Phone 3. The image shows the panel in a dual-tone shade, and there are a few lines and cuts in the panel. The latest teaser confirms that the company will be making a controversial design change with the new phone by ditching the Glyph Interface. The brand had also announced that it is dropping this hardware feature from the new model.

The Glyph interface was one of the key design elements which made Nothing phones visually stand apart from their competitors. 

Nothing Phone 3: What We Know So Far

The Nothing Phone 3 will be introduced on July 1 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart in India. It is expected to be equipped with a flagship chipset and its battery capacity is said to be more than 5,000mAh. The phone is rumoured to have a triple rear camera unit, consisting of a periscope telephoto lens.

Carl Pei had hinted earlier that the Nothing Phone 3 will be priced around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000). For reference, the Phone 2 was launched in July 2022 with a price tag of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration.

There's still much unknown about the Nothing Phone 3 and its design, but Nothing usually shares multiple teasers revealing the features ahead of launch. We should learn more about the phone in the coming days.

Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications, Glyph Interface
Nothing Phone 3 Rear Panel Design Teased; Suggests Departure From Signature Glyph Design
