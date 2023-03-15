Technology News
Can now run apps on its outer display

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2023 15:08 IST
Oppo Find N2 Flip has been launched at Rs. 89,999 in India

Highlights
  • Third-party app CoverScreen OS has added support for the Find N2 Flip
  • This allows the Find N2 Flip’s cover screen to be used as its primary
  • The app gives the cover screen its own navigation gestures and app drawer

Oppo's recently launched vertical folding smartphone, the Find N2 Flip has a large 3.2-inch cover display that makes it more useful compared to the outer displays on competing flip smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, despite its larger than usual size, its cover display is still quite limited in terms of functionality. Unlike the Motorola's Razr 2022, it cannot scale apps for use like on the main display. Now, the developer of the third-party CoverScreen OS app that earlier added support for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, has added support for Oppo's latest Find N2 Flip and aims to fix these limitations and make better use of the cover display.

The developer announced support for the same via a post on the XDA Forums, which is where he also explained the features that are available for the Oppo Find N2 Flip's cover display. Like with the developer's previous implementation for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 the foldable's outer display can now be used like a “mini-phone”.

CoverScreen OS adds a cover launcher for the outer display and basically gives it its own home-screen and app drawer. This also lets users make use of all third-party app widgets, like they would work on the main display of the smartphone. The developer has also added more quick toggles. These are also quite customisable. The launcher/app also brings navigation gestures on the Oppo Find N2 Flip cover display along with an area to view notifications. Just like a regular main display, media can also be viewed in full screen. The developer has added controls to the media player and users can view multiple sessions and scrub through tracks or video as well.

If that wasn't enough, there's also voice support for typing along with a full QWERTY keyboard and a T9 keyboard as well. However, because the Oppo Find N2 Flip's cover display is laid out vertically, the phone will have to be flipped over to its side in order to use the QWERTY layout.

In the post, the developer explains that the CoverScreen OS launcher also works on top of Oppo's default launcher so users will still have access to the default system Quick Toggles and the usual widgets. The app is currently under development, but can be downloaded directly from Google's Play Store.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was globally alongside the bigger Find N2 back in December 2022. Out of the two only the Find N2 Flip made it to global markets and was recently launched in India, priced at Rs. 89,999. The clamshell foldable offers a vertical folding inner display with a new hinge design that reduces creasing. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and offers two rear facing cameras and a hole-punch selfie camera on the inner display as well.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CoverScreen OS, Oppo, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip Display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Duolingo Max With OpenAI’s GPT-4 Integration Launched, Brings New AI Features
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
