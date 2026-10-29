Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition Launched in India With One-Year Gaana Plus Subscription

Noise has launched the Buds R1 Gaana Edition in India in partnership with music-streaming platform Gaana. The co-branded wireless earbuds come with a complimentary Gaana Plus subscription, offering ad-free music streaming and offline downloads. They also feature 11mm dynamic drivers, quad microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and fast charging support. The earbuds are designed for everyday listening and include up to 40 hours of total playback time with the charging case.

Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition Price, Availability

The Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition cost Rs. 1,399 in India and can be bought from Noise's official website or through Gaana's website and app. Buyers also get a free one-year Gaana Plus subscription worth Rs. 799 with the earbuds.

The standard edition is available via the Noise India website and Flipkart in Matte Black, Matcha Green, Snow White and Special Blue colourways.

Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition Features, Specifications

The Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition come with 11mm dynamic drivers for bass-focused audio and quad microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls.

Noise claims the Buds R1 Gaana Edition earbuds can last up to 40 hours with the charging case. Its InstaCharge technology is said to deliver up to 120 minutes of playback after a 10-minute charge.

Buyers can use the bundled Gaana Plus subscription to listen without ads, download tracks for offline playback and stream HD audio. The service also offers a catalogue of podcasts. Noise plans to extend the tie-up to more products in its portfolio, with both companies targeting 2.5 million consumers through the partnership by the end of 2026.

The standard Noise Buds R1 also feature Bluetooth 5.3, Hyper Sync connectivity, an IPX5 water-resistance rating and a low-latency mode of up to 40ms. These features may also be available on the Gaana Edition, although Noise has not confirmed its full specifications separately.