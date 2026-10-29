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Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition Launched in India With Terminal-Inspired Design: Price, Specifications

The Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition features a terminal-inspired design with a matte finish and laser-etched details.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 17:19 IST
Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition Launched in India With Terminal-Inspired Design: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Logitech

It includes a dedicated Actions Ring button for quick access to macros

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Highlights
  • The developer edition mouse is priced at Rs. 20,699 in India
  • It features a matte finish design inspired by software terminal windows
  • The mouse features an 8,000 DPI sensor for accurate tracking
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Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition was launched in India on Thursday. The company claims it is a limited-edition version of its productivity mouse, featuring a design inspired by software development and coding workflows. The special edition variant has the same customisable controls, haptic feedback, and precision scrolling as the standard MX Master 4, and adds terminal-inspired visual details, including syntax annotations, markup tags, and circuit patterns. The Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition also includes a dedicated Actions Ring button for quick access to macros and preferred AI coding assistants.

Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition Price in India, Availability

The Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition is priced at Rs. 20,699 in India. The limited-edition mouse is available to purchase through Amazon.

Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition Features and Specifications

The company says the Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition features a terminal-inspired design with a matte finish and laser-etched details. These include syntax annotations such as //, markup tags such as </>, circuit traces, and a {Hello, World} execution prompt. As per Logitech, the body also has references to developer-related dates. These include 0xFF + 1 for World Programmers' Day, 09.17 for the Linux kernel release date, and !04.01 for World Backup Day.

It is, however, only cosmetically different from the standard MX Master 4. Logitech says it retains the productivity-focused features of the standard model, including customisable haptic feedback that is designed to help users navigate large code repositories and switch between terminal windows. The feature provides tactile feedback during supported interactions.

The Developer Edition also features a dedicated Actions Ring button, which provides one-click access to customisable macros and preferred AI coding assistants. For scrolling, the mouse uses Logitech's MagSpeed Scroll Wheel, which can scroll at speeds of up to 1,000 lines per second. Logitech claims it to be the company's fastest, quietest, and most precise scrolling experience.

The Logitech MX Master 4 features an 8,000 DPI sensor for smooth and accurate tracking. With the MagSpeed scroll wheel, users can scroll up to 1,000 lines per second. Compared to the MX Master 3, it is claimed to deliver a tactile feel with 90 percent less noise.

A “high-performance” chip powers the Logitech MX Master 4, paired with an optimised antenna design. Logitech claims it can deliver twice the connectivity strength compared to previous models. The mouse also ships with a USB Type-C dongle for faster and reliable pairing across devices.

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Further reading: Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition, Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition Price in India, Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition Specifications, Logitech
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Logitech MX Master 4 Developer Edition Launched in India With Terminal-Inspired Design: Price, Specifications
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