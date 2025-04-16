Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gboard Gets New Toolbar and Voice Typing Features on Pixel and Select Other Phones

Gboard Gets New Toolbar and Voice Typing Features on Pixel and Select Other Phones

There's a new toolbar which appears pill-shaped at the bottom of the screen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 22:59 IST
Gboard Gets New Toolbar and Voice Typing Features on Pixel and Select Other Phones

Photo Credit: Google

Gboard can now show voice commands that can be spoken by the user

Highlights
  • Pixel users can add emojis by describing them aloud with Gboard
  • Commands like “Send,” “Stop,” “Delete,” and “Undo” offer quick actions
  • Additional tools include clipboard, emoji panel, and translation
Advertisement

Gboard, the virtual keyboard app developed by Google, is adding new voice typing features on Pixel smartphones and select other devices. Users can now take advantage of voice commands which enable them to add emojis, edit text, turn off the microphone, or send the message. Although Gboard has provided voice typing capabilities for years now, these capabilities potentially improve the experience, making it easier to type on the device in situations where the hands are occupied.

New Voice Typing Features on Pixel

Until now, hitting the microphone icon on the Gboard enabled voice typing while the keyboard remained on the screen for editing in real-time. However, the latest change tweaks this. First spotted by 9to5Google, Pixel users can now access a new toolbar which provides more real-estate on the screen for the user to type with voice.

When voice typing is activated, the toolbar is minimised and appears pill-shaped at the bottom of the screen. There's also a hamburger menu on the left side of the toolbar which presents tools for dictation. This includes an option dubbed Show voice commands.

This feature displays the voice commands which can be spoken by the user. For example, saying “Send” sends the message, while the “Stop” command turns off the microphone. “Delete” removes the last word or the highlighted word, “Clear” removes the last sentence, “Clear All” removes all of the text, and the “Undo” voice command does as the name suggests. Users can also speak out to emoji descriptions to add them in the text.

Lastly, “next” and “previous” voice commands enable them to move up and down the entries.

Meanwhile, it also has options like Show clipboard, Show emoji, and Show translate. Gboard also provides an option to switch to a vertically-placed toolbar through the same hamburger menu which potentially provides more space to work on by changing its orientation. Alternatively, users can also choose to bring back the full-sized keyboard with a dedicated option.

According to 9to5Google, the new voice typing features are available on Google Pixel phones and allegedly select Samsung smartphones. Gadgets 360 users were able to confirm the presence of this feature on a Pixel 9. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gboard, Google Pixel, Samsung, Voice typing, Google Keyboard
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Faces GBP 5 Billion UK Lawsuit for Abusing Dominance in Online Search
7000 Years Old Genome Analysis Unveiled Lush Green Habitat of Sahara Desert

Related Stories

Gboard Gets New Toolbar and Voice Typing Features on Pixel and Select Other Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. These Infinix Phones Will Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Soon
  3. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Solo Indian Developer Announces Cricket-Rhythm PC Title Bat to the Beat, Will Launch on Steam in 2025
  2. Google's Identity Check Security Feature Will Arrive on More Phones With Android 16: Report
  3. Appy Pie Launches PixelForge, Vibeo AI Models for Image and Video Generation
  4. Google Pixel 9a Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  5. Microsoft Will Support Nintendo Switch 2 With Its Games, Says Xbox Chief Phil Spencer
  6. 7000 Years Old Genome Analysis Unveiled Lush Green Habitat of Sahara Desert
  7. Gboard Gets New Toolbar and Voice Typing Features on Pixel and Select Other Phones
  8. Google Faces GBP 5 Billion UK Lawsuit for Abusing Dominance in Online Search
  9. CMF Phone 2 Pro Chipset Details Revealed Ahead of April 28 Launch
  10. Polygon to Shift Focus to Stablecoins Amid Rising Institutional Interest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »