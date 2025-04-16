Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users

Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users

Veo 2 in Gemini can generate an eight-second video clip at 720p resolution based on a text prompt.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 15:24 IST
Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users

Photo Credit: Google

The video generation feature is available in all languages supported by Gemini

Highlights
  • Google first introduced the Veo 2 AI model in December 2024
  • Veo 2’s output videos are available in MP4 format in a 16:9 aspect ratio
  • The feature is available on Gemini’s web and app interfaces
Advertisement

Google announced the rollout of the Veo 2 artificial intelligence (AI) model to Gemini chatbot on Tuesday. Currently, the AI model will only be accessible to the paid subscribers of Gemini. With this AI model, eligible users can generate eight-second-long videos with text prompts in natural language. The Mountain View-based tech giant first introduced Veo 2 in December 2024 as the successor to the Veo AI model. It is also available via the company's Vertex AI platform, and it powers YouTube's Dream Screen feature.

Veo 2 in Gemini Can Generate 720p Videos

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the rollout of the video generation AI model in Gemini. Google is rolling it out globally in all the languages Gemini supports to the Gemini Advanced subscribers. Those on the free tier will not have access to the model.

Veo 2 can be selected from the model picker menu in both Gemini's web client and mobile apps. The model can generate an eight-second video clip based on text prompts. The output video is generated in 720p resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio and can be downloaded in MP4 format. Google says there is a monthly limit on how many videos a user can generate, and it will notify the user as they approach the limit.

Google is also letting users share the generated videos with others. On the Gemini app, users can tap the share button to quickly upload videos to social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. Notably, while the feature has begun rolling out, it may take a few weeks before eligible users across the world have access to it.

At the time of launch, the tech giant said that Veo 2 comes with improvements in realism and details of the various elements. It can also understand the technical terms of cinematography, which means users can specify a camera lens, camera movements, cinematic effects, and more in text prompts, and the AI model can adhere to them.

Google also claimed that the video generation model has been trained to hallucinate less. As a result, users should see unwanted details such as extra fingers, morphed limbs, or unexpected objects less frequently.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Veo 2, AI, Artificial intelligence, AI video
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Airtel Launches Rs. 451 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription: Benefits
Apple to Reorganise Sales Division With Departure of Enterprise Chief

Related Stories

Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Screenshots Have Leaked
  2. Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Launch in 2026 as Samsung Solves Crease Issue
  3. Here's What the OnePlus Nord CE 5 Could Look Like
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch
  5. Google Is Rolling Out This Auto-Restart Security Feature to Android Phones
  6. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 Update With These Changes
  8. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. PhonePe UPI Circle With Seamless Payment Authorisation Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro Chipset Details Revealed Ahead of April 28 Launch
  2. Polygon to Shift Focus to Stablecoins Amid Rising Institutional Interest
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leaked Renders Suggest Rear Panel Design and Camera Layout
  4. Infinix Note 40 Series Confirmed to Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Update in This Quarter
  5. Anthropic Is Reportedly Working on a Voice Mode Feature for Claude
  6. Android Smartphones Get Auto-Restart Security Feature With Latest Google Play Services Update
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Capabilities Teased; Confirmed to Pack Sony LYT-818 Sensors
  8. Scientists Develop Self-Healing Stretchable Lithium Batteries With Enhanced Durability
  9. Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project
  10. Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »