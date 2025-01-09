Google is rolling out a feature for the Gboard app on Android which aims to make it easier for users to rectify their mistakes while typing, according to a report. The latest version of the Gboard for Android beta app brings Undo and Redo options to the keyboard application which, as the names suggest, let users move back and forth through their edits until desired text appears on the screen.

Undo and Redo Options in Gboard

The new functionality was first reported to be in development in July 2023 but no movement towards its public release has been observed since then. However, 9to5Google's latest report highlights that it is available with the rollout of Gboard for Android beta app version 14.9.06.x. The Undo and Redo options are said to appear in the top strip on the keyboard and are available as shortcuts which can be placed in the suggestions tab.

With this feature, Google aims to help users type better by adding the ability to bring back deleted text. As per the report, the functionality still retains the memory even when the keyboard is minimised in the same app. However, closing the app and opening it again refreshes it and the options appear as greyed out. Google is reported to be adding this functionality systemwide, thus it might work pretty much anywhere where Gboard is used as the default keyboard app.

The report claims that the ability to undo and redo texts on Gboard is still in development and is only available to a small sample size of beta testers of the app registered via the Google Play Beta program. It should be noted that while developers test many features in beta, not all of them make their way to the public version of the app. However, the appearance of the feature on beta testers' handsets is a sign that the feature is likely to be rolled out to all users in the coming months.

Other New Gboard Features

This development builds upon the integration of the Pixel Studio app in Gboard last month. It lets Pixel users can now create AI-generated stickers directly within the keyboard app. They can be created in the My Projects library in the app or the new Stickers tab within Gboard. The company also introduced integration with the Pixel Screenshots app and Gboard can now provide movie, music, product and other text suggestions based on information gathered in screenshots.