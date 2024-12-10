Pixel Studio 1.4 update is now rolling out to Google Pixel devices. The updated artificial intelligence (AI) app is now integrated with Gboard and users can create AI-generated stickers directly within the keyboard app. Earlier, new stickers could be created in the Pixel Studio app, but they did not appear in Gboard, limiting their usability. With the new update, users can not only see the AI stickers within Gboard but also create new stickers. Notably, Pixel Studio only supports English language prompts when creating stickers or images.

Pixel Studio Integrated With Gboard

Gboard integration for Pixel Studio was first announced in the December 2024 Feature Drop by Google. The tech giant makes monthly feature drops for Pixel devices where new features and apps are introduced. However, the company's update announcement did not reveal that users would also be able to generate AI stickers within Gboard. This update was reflected in Play Store's Pixel Studio app's changelog.

Pixel Studio app's AI sticker generation in Gboard

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

As per the changelog, users with compatible Pixel devices can create new stickers in the My Projects library or the new Stickers tab (within Gboard). While My Projects library also lets users create and save stickers, it can be accessed only in the AI app. These stickers can also be edited from the sticker library. Once created, users can also send these stickers in any messaging app via Gboard.

To create new stickers in Gboard, users can open their keyboard and go to the Sticker Picker option. There, they will see a new Pixel Studio tab with the author details as “Made by me”. Users can tap the “Add” button to begin creating new stickers. This will open the My Projects library.

There, at the bottom, users will see an option to toggle between Image and Stickers. After selecting stickers, users can type the description of their desired sticker in the text field. Once generated, the stickers can then be saved in the My Projects library. The generated stickers will also appear in Gboard's stickers tab.

Notably, a 9to5Google report highlights that the Pixel Studio 1.4 update is first rolling out to the Pixel 9 series. However, it is likely a phased rollout and it might take several days before the feature reaches all users globally.