Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Pixel Studio 1.4 Update Adds AI Sticker Generation and Gboard Integration

Pixel Studio 1.4 Update Adds AI Sticker Generation and Gboard Integration

The new features are being rolled out to Google Pixel devices with the December 2024 Feature Drop.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 December 2024 19:58 IST
Pixel Studio 1.4 Update Adds AI Sticker Generation and Gboard Integration

Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel Studio app can generate sharable AI images and stickers

Highlights
  • Pixel Studio 1.4 update reportedly first coming to the Pixel 9 series
  • With the update, users can directly generate stickers in Gboard
  • The saved AI stickers will show up under ‘My Projects’
Advertisement

Pixel Studio 1.4 update is now rolling out to Google Pixel devices. The updated artificial intelligence (AI) app is now integrated with Gboard and users can create AI-generated stickers directly within the keyboard app. Earlier, new stickers could be created in the Pixel Studio app, but they did not appear in Gboard, limiting their usability. With the new update, users can not only see the AI stickers within Gboard but also create new stickers. Notably, Pixel Studio only supports English language prompts when creating stickers or images.

Pixel Studio Integrated With Gboard

Gboard integration for Pixel Studio was first announced in the December 2024 Feature Drop by Google. The tech giant makes monthly feature drops for Pixel devices where new features and apps are introduced. However, the company's update announcement did not reveal that users would also be able to generate AI stickers within Gboard. This update was reflected in Play Store's Pixel Studio app's changelog.

pixel studio 9to5google Pixel Studio

Pixel Studio app's AI sticker generation in Gboard
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

As per the changelog, users with compatible Pixel devices can create new stickers in the My Projects library or the new Stickers tab (within Gboard). While My Projects library also lets users create and save stickers, it can be accessed only in the AI app. These stickers can also be edited from the sticker library. Once created, users can also send these stickers in any messaging app via Gboard.

To create new stickers in Gboard, users can open their keyboard and go to the Sticker Picker option. There, they will see a new Pixel Studio tab with the author details as “Made by me”. Users can tap the “Add” button to begin creating new stickers. This will open the My Projects library.

There, at the bottom, users will see an option to toggle between Image and Stickers. After selecting stickers, users can type the description of their desired sticker in the text field. Once generated, the stickers can then be saved in the My Projects library. The generated stickers will also appear in Gboard's stickers tab.

Notably, a 9to5Google report highlights that the Pixel Studio 1.4 update is first rolling out to the Pixel 9 series. However, it is likely a phased rollout and it might take several days before the feature reaches all users globally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel Studio, Google, Google Pixel, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gboard
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Patents Smart Glasses Assistant That Adapts Suggestions Based on User Gaze, Voice Input
WazirX Hack: Zettai Requests Court Approval to Present Restructuring Plan for Creditor Vote
Pixel Studio 1.4 Update Adds AI Sticker Generation and Gboard Integration
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  4. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Release Candidate 2 for iPhone With These Fixes
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting a New Update, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  7. OpenAI's AI Video Platform Sora Is Finally Here: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Launched in India
  9. World's First iPhone App With Apple Pay-Like Tap-to-Pay Support Launched
  10. Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Arecibo Observatory Data Helps SETI Uncover Secrets of Pulsar Signals and Cosmic Distortions
  2. Space Exploration Highlights 2024: Lunar Missions, Mars Discoveries, and More
  3. WazirX Hack: Zettai Requests Court Approval to Present Restructuring Plan for Creditor Vote
  4. Pixel Studio 1.4 Update Adds AI Sticker Generation and Gboard Integration
  5. iPhone SE 4 Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Get a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera
  6. Amazon Enters Quick Commerce Market in India With 15-Minute Delivery Pilot
  7. Google Patents Smart Glasses Assistant That Adapts Suggestions Based on User Gaze, Voice Input
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Support Qi2 Charging; Launch Date Tipped Again
  9. Borderlands 4, Mafia: The OId Country Will Get First-Look Trailers at The Game Awards 2024, 2K Confirms
  10. Notre Dame Restoration Provides Insights for Scientists: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »