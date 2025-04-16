Technology News
Anthropic Is Reportedly Working on a Voice Mode Feature for Claude

Anthropic is reportedly planning to release the voice mode feature in Claude as soon as this month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 17:19 IST
Photo Credit: Anthropic

The evidence of the feature was reportedly spotted in the Claude app’s code in iOS

Highlights
  • The feature is said to first roll out to a limited set of users
  • Claude’s voice mode will reportedly feature three voices
  • These are said to be called Airy, Mellow, and Buttery
Anthropic is reportedly working on a voice chat feature for its in-house artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Claude. According to the report, the AI firm is planning to launch the feature, dubbed ‘voice mode', as soon as this month. While rivals such as OpenAI and Google have already added a dedicated voice mode in their chatbots, ChatGPT and Gemini, Anthropic has so far only focused on the text interface. The report comes just weeks after the AI firm released a new education plan, similar to OpenAI's Edu subscription.

Claude to Reportedly Get a Voice Mode

According to a Bloomberg report, the San Francisco-based AI firm is gearing up for the launch of the new voice mode feature. Citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the rollout of the feature could begin in April itself. The feature will be first available to a small subset of users. These plans could change, however.

Anthropic is reportedly planning to add three different voices to the feature that would be named Airy, Mellow, and Buttery. The latter is said to carry a British accent. Notably, the publication claimed that an app researcher who goes by the name “M1Astra” spotted the evidence of this in Claude's iOS app's code and shared it with the publication. No other details are known at this time.

While the report mentions the voice mode, it is unclear whether it will be a basic text-to-speech feature or if the AI voice will be human-like, similar to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode. It is also not known whether the feature will be available to all users or if it will be reserved for the paid subscribers. The three voices likely differ in pitch, timbre, and intonation.

Anthropic is late to the voice chatbot party. In the last year, major AI-focused companies such as OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and even Apple have announced or released voice-based conversation features. Meta is also reportedly working on introducing a two-way voice chat mode in Meta AI.

However, Anthropic has not been idly waiting. The company has released several new features in 2025. Last month, the company's researchers published a paper making breakthroughs in the thinking process of AI models. The AI firm also added the web search feature in Claude, and released the Claude 3.7 Sonnet AI model with reasoning capabilities.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbot

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbot
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Scientists Develop Self-Healing Stretchable Lithium Batteries With Enhanced Durability

