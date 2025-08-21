Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Series Gets Upgraded Gboard With Voice-Activated AI Writing Tools

The new Gboard features in the Google Pixel 10 series were showcased at the Made by Google event on Wednesday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 August 2025 10:18 IST
Photo Credit: Google

It is unclear if and when Google plans to expand these features to non-Pixel devices

Highlights
  • Writing Tools in Gboard can edit, transform, and rewrite text
  • It can also check a block of text for grammatical errors
  • Google is also rolling out the Smart Edits feature in Gboard
Google Pixel 10 series was launched on Wednesday with much fanfare. Just like typical Made by Google events, the showcase focused equal parts on the hardware, software, and ecosystem features. One interesting software upgrade coming to the smartphone series is in the form of Gboard, which is now getting its first set of artificial intelligence (AI) features. The keyboard app is getting Writing Tools that can edit, transform, and rewrite any text. The feature can also be activated by voice commands.

Gboard in Google Pixel 10 Gets New Features

At the event, the company showcased the new Gboard in a brief demo. When typing something, users can now simply provide voice prompts to make stylistic changes to it. It is similar to Magic Compose in the Messages app or the Help Me Write tool in the Gemini side panel in Gmail. But unlike those siloed features, Writing Tools in Gboard can be used in any app and across any interface, as long as it supports keyboard typing.

Writing Tools in Gboard can perform multiple tasks. It can reorganise text for better readability, proofread the text for grammatical or syntax errors, or change the tone of the text and rewrite it entirely. Also, unlike Gboard's existing line-wise grammar check feature, this tool can check for errors in entire paragraphs, or multiple of them.

Google is also adding support for voice commands to Writing Tools. This means users will not have to tap on the buttons to execute a function, and can simply confirm it with voice. This is helpful, especially when a user is outdoors or the smartphone is sitting beyond their reach.

Finally, the previously reported Smart Edits is also making a debut in Gboard. It is also a voice-based feature that allows users to make more complex edits than currently possible. With this, users can insert, change, and replace words in a sentence, change capitalisation, fix spellings, and even shorten sentences.

These new Gboard features will be available across the entire Google Pixel 10 series. Currently, it is unclear if the Mountain View-based tech giant is planning to expand the feature to non-Pixel devices.

Akash Dutta
