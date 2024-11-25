Google has introduced a new feature for its Calendar app on Android which aims to make managing tasks easier. The app lets users create tasks, edit them with details, create sub-tasks, and use them with Google Workspace products like Gmail and Calendar — synced across devices. The company introduced full-screen task lists on the web last year and the same experience is now rolling out to Android smartphones. With its rollout, users will be able to get a complete view of all of their tasks and task lists.

Notably, this development builds upon the recent integration of Calendar into Gemini — Google's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.

Full-Screen Task Lists in Google Calendar

Google detailed Calendar's new functionality in a blog post. The Mountain View-based technology company said that users can now access full-screen task lists on the Google Calendar app for Android. This is claimed to make the processing of viewing and managing tasks easier while on the go.

The feature appears as a checkmark icon on the Google Calendar home screen alongside the user profile and Today View icons. It has three tabs: My Tasks, Travel, and +New List. It lets users see their upcoming and completed tasks, as well as create new lists in a single window.

Google says full-screen task lists on Google Calendar will be available to Google Workspace users, Google Workspace Individual customers, and users with personal Google accounts. It is being rolled out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

In addition to full-screen view in Google Calendar, the company is also rolling out an improved Drive Android file picker for Android devices. Google says it makes accessing recently viewed Drive items easier. Further, it also lets users quickly view items shared within drives, My Drive, and other storage locations.

This functionality has already been rolled out to Rapid Release domains and will be launched to Scheduled Release domains starting December 2.