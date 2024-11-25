Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Calendar Gets Full Screen Task Lists Feature on Android for Easy Task Management

Google Calendar Gets Full-Screen Task Lists Feature on Android for Easy Task Management

Full-screen task lists will be available to Google Workspace and Individual users.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 12:59 IST
Google Calendar Gets Full-Screen Task Lists Feature on Android for Easy Task Management

Photo Credit: Google

Google Calendar app for Android has been updated with a new feature

Highlights
  • Full-screen task lists are rolling out to Google Calendar for Android
  • It is released in both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains
  • An improved Android file picker is rolling out to Google Drive
Advertisement

Google has introduced a new feature for its Calendar app on Android which aims to make managing tasks easier. The app lets users create tasks, edit them with details, create sub-tasks, and use them with Google Workspace products like Gmail and Calendar — synced across devices. The company introduced full-screen task lists on the web last year and the same experience is now rolling out to Android smartphones. With its rollout, users will be able to get a complete view of all of their tasks and task lists.

Notably, this development builds upon the recent integration of Calendar into Gemini — Google's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.

Full-Screen Task Lists in Google Calendar

Google detailed Calendar's new functionality in a blog post. The Mountain View-based technology company said that users can now access full-screen task lists on the Google Calendar app for Android. This is claimed to make the processing of viewing and managing tasks easier while on the go.

The feature appears as a checkmark icon on the Google Calendar home screen alongside the user profile and Today View icons. It has three tabs: My Tasks, Travel, and +New List. It lets users see their upcoming and completed tasks, as well as create new lists in a single window.

Google says full-screen task lists on Google Calendar will be available to Google Workspace users, Google Workspace Individual customers, and users with personal Google accounts. It is being rolled out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

Updates to Drive Android File Picker

In addition to full-screen view in Google Calendar, the company is also rolling out an improved Drive Android file picker for Android devices. Google says it makes accessing recently viewed Drive items easier. Further, it also lets users quickly view items shared within drives, My Drive, and other storage locations.

This functionality has already been rolled out to Rapid Release domains and will be launched to Scheduled Release domains starting December 2.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Calendar, Google, Google Drive
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December

Related Stories

Google Calendar Gets Full-Screen Task Lists Feature on Android for Easy Task Management
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December
  2. Moto G 5G (2025) Leaked Design Hints at Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. Apple Postpones a Smarter Siri and Other iOS 19 Features to 2026
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Foldables Tipped to Get Exynos Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Updates GPT-4o With Improved Creative Writing Ability, Reveals New Automated Red Teaming Method
  2. Microsoft Announces Edge Game Assist, an In-Game Browser That Provides Game Hints, Guides and More
  3. Google Calendar Gets Full-Screen Task Lists Feature on Android for Easy Task Management
  4. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December
  5. Samsung's Next Generation Galaxy Z Foldables Tipped to Come With Exynos 2500 Chip
  6. Moto G 5G (2025) Leaked Design Surfaces Online; Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. AirPods Max Will Not See Any ‘Meaningful’ Upgrades Due to Low Sales, Says Mark Gurman
  8. Apple's iOS 19 Update for iPhone to Reportedly See a Staggered Feature Rollout Like iOS 18
  9. iOS 18.2 Adds Unified 'Default Apps' Section to Settings App With New Categories: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 13 Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of November 25 Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »