Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December

Realme's GT Neo 7 series has been a part of several leaks and reports in recent weeks. The lineup is expected to include a base and an SE variant, succeeding the Realme GT Neo 6 and GT Neo 6 SE, respectively. A senior company official has now confirmed the launch timeline of the new series. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested some key expected specifications of the base variant. Previous leaks had also tipped some important features of the vanilla Realme GT Neo 7.

Realme GT Neo 7 Series Launch Timeline

The Realme GT Neo 7 series will be introduced in China in December, according to a Weibo post by Realme China VP Xu Qi Chase. The exact launch date of the lineup has not yet been announced. The company has yet to confirm the names of the phones in the series. It is expected to include a base Realme GT Neo 7 and GT Neo 7 SE variant.

Realme GT Neo 7 series launch confirmed

Photo Credit: Weibo/XuQiChase

Realme GT Neo 7 Series Features (Expected)

The base Realme GT Neo 7 has an AnTuTu score of more than 2.4 million, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The post suggests that the handset could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

An earlier leak also suggested a similar battery size. Previously, the Realme GT Neo 7 appeared on China's 3C certification site with 80W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The phone is tipped to sport a large 1.5K resolution display. The Realme GT Neo 7 SE is expected to get a 6.5-6.6-inch flat screen.

Notably, the Realme GT Neo 6, with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display, is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit along with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The SE variant comes with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and support for 100W charging.

