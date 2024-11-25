Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December

Realme GT Neo 7 series will likely include a base and an SE variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 12:53 IST
Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 7 is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 7 could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  • The smartphone could be backed by a 7,000mAh battery
  • The Realme GT Neo 7 SE could get a 6.5-6.6-inch flat screen
Advertisement

Realme's GT Neo 7 series has been a part of several leaks and reports in recent weeks. The lineup is expected to include a base and an SE variant, succeeding the Realme GT Neo 6 and GT Neo 6 SE, respectively. A senior company official has now confirmed the launch timeline of the new series. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested some key expected specifications of the base variant. Previous leaks had also tipped some important features of the vanilla Realme GT Neo 7.

Realme GT Neo 7 Series Launch Timeline

The Realme GT Neo 7 series will be introduced in China in December, according to a Weibo post by Realme China VP Xu Qi Chase. The exact launch date of the lineup has not yet been announced. The company has yet to confirm the names of the phones in the series. It is expected to include a base Realme GT Neo 7 and GT Neo 7 SE variant.

realme gt neo 7 series xu qi chase inline Realme GT Neo 7 Series Launch

Realme GT Neo 7 series launch confirmed
Photo Credit: Weibo/XuQiChase

 

Realme GT Neo 7 Series Features (Expected)

The base Realme GT Neo 7 has an AnTuTu score of more than 2.4 million, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The post suggests that the handset could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

An earlier leak also suggested a similar battery size. Previously, the Realme GT Neo 7 appeared on China's 3C certification site with 80W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The phone is tipped to sport a large 1.5K resolution display. The Realme GT Neo 7 SE is expected to get a 6.5-6.6-inch flat screen.

Notably, the Realme GT Neo 6, with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display, is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit along with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The SE variant comes with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and support for 100W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 7 series, Realme GT Neo 7 Series launch, Realme GT Neo 7, Realme GT Neo 7 SE, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung's Next Generation Galaxy Z Foldables Tipped to Come With Exynos 2500 Chip
Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G (2025) Leaked Design Hints at Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December
  3. Apple Postpones a Smarter Siri and Other iOS 19 Features to 2026
  4. Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Review: Affordable and Reliable
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Updates GPT-4o With Improved Creative Writing Ability, Reveals New Automated Red Teaming Method
  2. Microsoft Announces Edge Game Assist, an In-Game Browser That Provides Game Hints, Guides and More
  3. Google Calendar Gets Full-Screen Task Lists Feature on Android for Easy Task Management
  4. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December
  5. Samsung's Next Generation Galaxy Z Foldables Tipped to Come With Exynos 2500 Chip
  6. Moto G 5G (2025) Leaked Design Surfaces Online; Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. AirPods Max Will Not See Any ‘Meaningful’ Upgrades Due to Low Sales, Says Mark Gurman
  8. Apple's iOS 19 Update for iPhone to Reportedly See a Staggered Feature Rollout Like iOS 18
  9. iOS 18.2 Adds Unified 'Default Apps' Section to Settings App With New Categories: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 13 Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of November 25 Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »